Aces Defeat Los Angeles Sparks 89-74 to end four-game road trip

The Las Vegas Aces ended a two-game losing streak on Sunday by beating the Dallas Wings, 90-86. The Aces continued the positive momentum with an 89-74 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks on Tuesday. Las Vegas put on a clinic, as the Sparks never led the entire game. Since the Aces ended their road trip positively, their next game is at home against the 22-5 Minnesota Lynx, the WNBA's best team feels a little less daunting. Las Vegas hopes the momentum from the previous two games carries over to this matchup with an elite team.

Superstar A'Ja Wilson led the way for Las Vegas, scoring 34 points while collecting 10 rebounds, four assists, three steals, and three blocks. If that weren't enough, she was highly efficient, making 16 of her 23 shots.

Jackie Young was a star in the game, too. She finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists. This was her first triple-double this season.

The Aces held Kelsey Plum, the star for Los Angeles, to an inefficient 6-16 from the field, so 22 points is not as impressive as it could be. Rae Burrell had a strong performance, scoring 17 points while making six of her 11 shots.

One of the main storylines heading into this matchup was LA's Cameron Brink returning from a torn ACL and meniscus. She had limited playing time, logging about 14 minutes on the court. However, she made her presence felt in the limited time she had out there, scoring five points, grabbing three rebounds, and getting one steal and one block.

As the Las Vegas Aces prepare to take on the league's best team in the Minnesota Lynx, they'll need to carry over the momentum from their last two games to have a shot at the win. Specifically, A'Ja Wilson needs to put on another scoring clinic like last night's, while Jackie Young should do as much as she can in all facets of the game, the same mentality that netted a triple-double last night.