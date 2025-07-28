Aces fall to Lynx 109-78 as Minnesota Dominates Wire-to-Wire

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Napheesa Collier dropped a game-high 25 points and Courtney Williams added 23 as the Lynx (22-4) steamrolled the Aces (12-13) behind sizzling shooting and second-chance buckets. Minnesota shot 54.4% from the field, owned the glass with a 48-30 rebounding edge, and scored 19 second-chance points.

Jul 25, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams (10) dribbles against the Las Vegas Aces in the third quarter at Target Center.Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

A’ja Wilson led Las Vegas with 15 points and 7 rebounds, while Jackie Young chipped in 14 and 5 assists. But the Aces trailed by double digits for most of the night and never recovered after a first-quarter Minnesota surge.

Wilson did hit a personal milestone reaching 5,243 career points, moving just behind Skylar Diggins on the WNBA all-time scoring list.

The loss marks the second in a tough road back-to-back for the Aces, who were again without Cheyenne Parker-Tyus (pregnancy).

