Aces fall to Lynx 109-78 as Minnesota Dominates Wire-to-Wire

The Las Vegas Aces never found their rhythm Friday night, falling 109-78 to the red-hot Minnesota Lynx in a blowout that showcased just how far apart the two teams sit this season.
Jacobo Garrido|
Jul 25, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Lynx guard Natisha Hiedeman (2) shoots against the Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) in the third quarter at Target Center.
Jul 25, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Lynx guard Natisha Hiedeman (2) shoots against the Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) in the third quarter at Target Center. | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Napheesa Collier dropped a game-high 25 points and Courtney Williams added 23 as the Lynx (22-4) steamrolled the Aces (12-13) behind sizzling shooting and second-chance buckets. Minnesota shot 54.4% from the field, owned the glass with a 48-30 rebounding edge, and scored 19 second-chance points.

Jul 25, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams (10) dribbles against the Las Vegas Aces in the third quarter at Target Center.Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

A’ja Wilson led Las Vegas with 15 points and 7 rebounds, while Jackie Young chipped in 14 and 5 assists. But the Aces trailed by double digits for most of the night and never recovered after a first-quarter Minnesota surge.

Wilson did hit a personal milestone reaching 5,243 career points, moving just behind Skylar Diggins on the WNBA all-time scoring list.

The loss marks the second in a tough road back-to-back for the Aces, who were again without Cheyenne Parker-Tyus (pregnancy). 

Jacobo Garrido
JACOBO GARRIDO

Jacobo Garrido is a graduate of California State University, Long Beach, where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a focus on multimedia and broadcast reporting. During his time at CSULB, he worked as a field reporter for Dig en Español magazine, covering topics impacting the Latino community in Long Beach and surrounding areas. He also reported and produced campus news content, gaining hands-on experience in writing, editing, and on-camera storytelling. After graduating, Jacobo served as the national news correspondent for L28 News for over three years, where he wrote, shot, and edited weekly news segments covering major stories across the country. His experience spans live sports coverage, community profiles, and digital-first storytelling, with a passion for sharing stories that reflect and connect with diverse audiences.

