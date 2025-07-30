Las Vegas Aces On SI

Aces Hold No. 8 Spot in ESPN Power Rankings After Snapping Sparks' Streak Behind Wilson’s MVP Caliber Night

The Las Vegas Aces aren't climbing the rankings just yet, but they’re starting to look like a team no one wants to face down the stretch.
Jul 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) reacts after the game against the LA Sparks at Crypto.com Arena.
Jul 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) reacts after the game against the LA Sparks at Crypto.com Arena. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

LAS VEGAS — In the latest ESPN WNBA Power Rankings released Tuesday, the Aces held steady at No. 8 a reflection of their up and down stretch but Monday night’s road win against the surging Los Angeles Sparks may signal a shift in momentum.

The defending champs (14-13) came into the week sitting at .500 and left Crypto.com Arena with a resounding 89-74 victory over the Sparks, who entered the matchup riding the league’s longest win streak of the season at five games.

Leading the charge was none other than A’ja Wilson, who dropped 34 points. The Aces are now above .500 for the first time in weeks and looking to build momentum with two key home games ahead against the Lynx (Aug. 2) and the Sparks again (Aug. 3).

While the Aces had a .600 week overall beating Atlanta, Dallas, and LA but falling to Indiana and Minnesota Tuesday's win suggests they may finally be rediscovering the championship form that’s eluded them much of the season.

If Wilson keeps this up and Las Vegas strings together wins, don’t be surprised to see them shoot back up the rankings and deep into the postseason.

