Aces Look to Cool Off Red-Hot Sparks in Crucial Western Conference Clash

LOS ANGELES — The Aces (13-13) snapped a two-game skid on Sunday with one of their most balanced efforts of the season. Jackie Young poured in 24 points, Jewell Loyd added 20 off the bench, and Kierstan Bell posted a career-high 19 as Las Vegas drilled a season-high 15 three-pointers. A’ja Wilson continued her MVP-level play with 14 points, 10 boards and seven assists.

Now, the Aces will take on a surging Sparks squad (11-14) that has won five straight and seven of its last ten. Los Angeles edged out Las Vegas in their last meeting on June 12, 97-89, despite a 34-point performance from Jackie Young. Rookie Rickea Jackson led the Sparks with 30 points in that matchup, while two-time WNBA champion Kelsey Plum continues to pace the Aces with 20 points, 3 rebounds, and 6 assists per game. Dearica Hamby remains a major factor for L.A., averaging 17.6 points and eight boards this season.

Las Vegas will need to stay sharp from deep and push the pace to keep L.A. from settling into its offensive rhythm. The Sparks have been on fire lately, shooting nearly 50% from the field during their hot stretch and averaging 90.6 points per game.

But the Aces are trending upward. Wilson leads the team with 21.6 points and 9.1 rebounds per game, while Kelsey Plum is scoring 19.7 over her last 10. Loyd’s scoring punch off the bench and Young’s perimeter shooting (five threes vs. Dallas) could be the X-factors.

Despite being .500, Las Vegas knows the stakes are rising. Tuesday marks a chance to not only slow down a surging rival but also make a statement as the playoff race tightens. The Aces are ready to bring the fight to Los Angeles and remind the league why they’re still a team to fear in the West.

Tip-off is set for 10 p.m. EDT.

More Las Vegas Aces News