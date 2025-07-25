Aces Look to Silence Doubters in High-Stakes Showdown with Lynx



MINNEAPOLIS — Coming off a frustrating 80-70 loss to an Indiana Fever squad without Caitlin Clark , the Aces (12-12) head to Target Center tonight to take on the league-leading Minnesota Lynx (21-4) in a must-win Western Conference clash. It’s not just about standings, it's about pride, momentum, and proving they’re still a championship-caliber team.

For veterans like Jewell Loyd and Chelsea Gray , this game is personal. With whispers of decline and retirement swirling, tonight is their chance to turn the volume down on the noise and turn up the intensity on the floor. Both guards are hungry for a signature moment and what better time than against the top seed on their home court?

A’ja Wilson , still posting MVP-level numbers (22.4 PPG, 9.3 RPG), is gearing up for a marquee matchup with Napheesa Collier , the league’s No. 1 scorer at 23 points per game. It’s the battle of the West’s best, and Wilson knows tonight’s not just about buckets, it's about who owns the crown.

Minnesota is riding a three-game win streak and playing with sharpness, balance, and elite rim protection. Collier is surrounded by consistent weapons in Kayla McBride , Courtney Williams , and Alanna Smith , making this a full-team test for Las Vegas.

Vegas is out to prove they’re more than their record. Tonight, the West runs through Minneapolis. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET on ION and WNBA League Pass.

