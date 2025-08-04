Aces Rebound in Style, Crush Valkyries 101-77 After Record Loss

LAS VEGAS — Twenty four hours after suffering the worst home loss in WNBA history, the Las Vegas Aces stormed back with vengeance, torching the Golden State Valkyries 101-77 on Sunday behind a lights-out performance from Jewell Loyd .

Loyd caught fire with a season-high 27 points, tying a franchise record with seven 3-pointers and setting the tone early as Las Vegas (15-14) took a commanding 50-25 lead into halftime. A’ja Wilson added a bruising double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds, while Jackie Young chipped in 20 points in a game that looked nothing like the disaster that unfolded the night before.

The Aces were embarrassed Saturday in a 111-58 loss to the Minnesota Lynx , marking a 53-point defeat that sent shockwaves across the league. But on Sunday at Michelob ULTRA Arena, they came out with purpose and precision, hitting 18 3-pointers to tie a team record and overwhelming the expansion Valkyries (14-14) in nearly every statistical category.

Golden State never found a rhythm. The Aces’ bench alone outscored the Valkyries’ reserves 25-2 in the first half, and tensions boiled over when Valkyries forward Janelle Salaun was ejected for a Flagrant 2 foul on Loyd in the final seconds before halftime. Loyd converted both free throws, and Kirstan Bell beat the buzzer with a three, sending the crowd into a frenzy and the Aces into the locker room with a 25-point cushion.

Chelsea Gray added 11 points for Las Vegas, who now lead the season series 2-1 over Golden State. Iliana Rupert led the Valkyries with 17 points and eight rebounds, while Carla Leite and Laeticia Amihere each scored 14.

Las Vegas continues its bounce-back week on the road, closing out the regular season series against the Valkyries on Wednesday at 7 p.m. A win would secure the head-to-head matchup and momentum as the playoff race heats up.

