Aces Rebound in Style, Crush Valkyries 101-77 After Record Loss

From rock bottom to back on top in just one day.
Jacobo Garrido|
Aug 3, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces guard Jewell Loyd (24) drives past Golden State Valkyries guard Kate Martin (20) in the first quarter at Michelob Ultra Arena.
LAS VEGAS  — Twenty four hours after suffering the worst home loss in WNBA history, the Las Vegas Aces stormed back with vengeance, torching the Golden State Valkyries 101-77 on Sunday behind a lights-out performance from Jewell Loyd.

Loyd caught fire with a season-high 27 points, tying a franchise record with seven 3-pointers and setting the tone early as Las Vegas (15-14) took a commanding 50-25 lead into halftime. A’ja Wilson added a bruising double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds, while Jackie Young chipped in 20 points in a game that looked nothing like the disaster that unfolded the night before.

The Aces were embarrassed Saturday in a 111-58 loss to the Minnesota Lynx, marking a 53-point defeat that sent shockwaves across the league. But on Sunday at Michelob ULTRA Arena, they came out with purpose and precision, hitting 18 3-pointers to tie a team record and overwhelming the expansion Valkyries (14-14) in nearly every statistical category.

Golden State never found a rhythm. The Aces’ bench alone outscored the Valkyries’ reserves 25-2 in the first half, and tensions boiled over when Valkyries forward Janelle Salaun was ejected for a Flagrant 2 foul on Loyd in the final seconds before halftime. Loyd converted both free throws, and Kirstan Bell beat the buzzer with a three, sending the crowd into a frenzy and the Aces into the locker room with a 25-point cushion.

Chelsea Gray added 11 points for Las Vegas, who now lead the season series 2-1 over Golden State. Iliana Rupert led the Valkyries with 17 points and eight rebounds, while Carla Leite and Laeticia Amihere each scored 14.

Las Vegas continues its bounce-back week on the road, closing out the regular season series against the Valkyries on Wednesday at 7 p.m. A win would secure the head-to-head matchup and momentum as the playoff race heats up.

Jacobo Garrido
Jacobo Garrido is a graduate of California State University, Long Beach, where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a focus on multimedia and broadcast reporting. During his time at CSULB, he worked as a field reporter for Dig en Español magazine, covering topics impacting the Latino community in Long Beach and surrounding areas. He also reported and produced campus news content, gaining hands-on experience in writing, editing, and on-camera storytelling. After graduating, Jacobo served as the national news correspondent for L28 News for over three years, where he wrote, shot, and edited weekly news segments covering major stories across the country. His experience spans live sports coverage, community profiles, and digital-first storytelling, with a passion for sharing stories that reflect and connect with diverse audiences.

