Aces' Rookie Spotlight: Aaliyah Nye's Presence in Las Vegas

The start to Aaliyah Nye's WNBA career has been somewhat humble. She is currently averaging 5.2 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 0.6 assists per game. While she hasn't put up big numbers consistently, she had an impressive showing against the Dallas Wings on Wednesday, July 16, with 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting, including 3-of-4 from beyond the arc.

Nye attended the University of Illinois and the University of Alabama in college. She was a standout player for the Crimson Tide last season, averaging 15.2 points per game, shooting 45.4 % from the field, including 45.5% from beyond the three-point line. She also shot 83% from the free-throw line.