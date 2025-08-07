Aces Snap Skid with Road Win Over Valkyries

SAN FRANCISCO — After dropping their last two games, Las Vegas aces (16-14) leaned on its veterans and outlasted a feisty Valkyries squad (14-15) to reclaim momentum in the closing stretch of the regular season. A’ja Wilson powered the Aces with 27 points and 7 rebounds in a performance that steadied Las Vegas every time Golden State threatened to take control.

The Aces jumped out early behind an 8-3 burst and held a slim 16-14 edge after one. Both teams were ice-cold from three in the opening period, but Las Vegas found enough offense inside to stay ahead. Wilson and NaLyssa Smith combined for 12 of the Aces’ 16 first-quarter points.

Momentum briefly swung to Golden State in the second quarter, where a 14-0 run bridged the periods and put the Valkyries up 23-16. But Jackie Young snapped the drought for Las Vegas with a strong take to the hoop, igniting a 13-4 counterpunch that pushed the Aces back in front. From there, the visitors rattled off a 9-0 run to close the half, taking a 43-38 advantage into the break.

Golden State tied the game at 48 midway through the third, but Wilson continued to impose her will in the paint, scoring five straight to start another Las Vegas run. Jewell Loyd and Chelsea Gray chipped in as the Aces ballooned their lead to double digits, and by the end of the third, Las Vegas was back in control, 64-54.

The Valkyries made one final push in the fourth, cutting the deficit to four after a 9-2 run to open the frame. But after nearly four minutes without a field goal, Loyd buried a midrange jumper to settle the Aces. The final dagger came from the free-throw line, where Wilson knocked down six straight to seal the win.

While Las Vegas shot just 3 of 17 from beyond the arc, their efficiency inside including a 73% second-quarter shooting clip was enough to offset their struggles from distance. Smith added 8 points and 9 boards, while Young and Loyd each poured in 14. Gray flirted with a double-double, tallying 8 points and 8 rebounds.

Tiffany Hayes led the Valkyries with 14 points and 9 rebounds, while Janelle Salaün chipped in 13.

With the win, Las Vegas steadies its footing in a tight playoff race, showing signs of the grit and poise that made them champions just a season ago.

More Las Vegas Aces News



