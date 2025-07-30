Las Vegas Aces On SI

Aces Snap Sparks' Streak, Break .500 With Big Win in L.A.

The Las Vegas Aces didn’t just show up at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday night they made a statement.
Jul 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Sparks forward Cameron Brink (back) and Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (front) battle for the ball at the Crypto.com Arena.
Jul 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Sparks forward Cameron Brink (back) and Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (front) battle for the ball at the Crypto.com Arena. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

LOS ANGELES — Behind a blistering start from A’ja Wilson and a historic night from Jackie Young, the Aces took down the red-hot Los Angeles Sparks 89-74, snapping L.A.'s five-game winning streak and climbing back above .500 at 14-13.

Wilson was unstoppable from the jump, scoring 17 of her game-high 34 points in the first quarter alone. She went a perfect 8-for-8 from the field in the opening frame, setting the tone as Las Vegas raced out to a 31-18 lead and never looked back. Wilson finished with 10 rebounds, continuing to anchor the Aces on both ends of the court.

While Wilson provided the early spark, Young made her own mark on the night recording her first career triple-double with 18 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists. Chelsea Gray added nine assists and Dana Evans chipped in 10 points off the bench, showing the Aces' depth is beginning to click again.

The win also spoiled the long-awaited return of Cameron Brink, who suited up for the first time since tearing her ACL as a rookie last June. The Sparks' No. 2 overall pick scored five points in 13 minutes, including a three-pointer in the second quarter that briefly gave L.A. life.

Cameron Brink
Jul 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Sparks forward Cameron Brink (22) battles for the ball with Las Vegas Aces center Megan Gustafson (17) and guard Aaliyah Nye (13) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

But the Aces were too locked in. They held the Sparks to just 37.7% shooting from the field and a season-low four made threes well below their recent hot streak where they’d averaged 11 triples per game on over 50% shooting. Former Aces guard Kelsey Plum had a rough outing, finishing with 22 points but going 0-for-6 from deep.

Las Vegas pushed the lead to 19 by the third quarter and entered the final frame up 70-53, never allowing the Sparks to mount a serious comeback.

With the win, the defending champs are back over .500 for the first time since the All-Star break and starting to regain their rhythm as the postseason inches closer.

