Aces Travel to Face Fever in Crucial Cross-Conference Matchup

INDIANAPOLIS — The Las Vegas Aces will look to build momentum on the road Thursday night when they take on the Indiana Fever in a pivotal cross-conference battle at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Both teams enter the contest with nearly identical records the Aces at 12-11 and the Fever at 12-12 and are vying for improved playoff positioning. Indiana is coming off a 98-84 loss to the New York Liberty despite a 29-point effort from Kelsey Mitchell , who has averaged 21.8 points over her last 10 games.

Las Vegas, led by two-time MVP A’ja Wilson , enters with a 6-4 mark over its last 10 games. Wilson has been a consistent force this season, averaging 22.4 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per game.

The Fever have played well at home, going 7-6 in Indianapolis, while the Aces have struggled on the road with a 5-7 record. Indiana has the slight edge from behind the arc, making 8.0 threes per game just ahead of the 7.4 allowed by Las Vegas.

This will be the third meeting between the two teams this season. The Fever dominated the last matchup on July 3 with an 81-54 win, as Mitchell led the way with 25 points. Wilson dropped 29 in the loss for the Aces.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Fever will be without rookie star Caitlin Clark (groin).

