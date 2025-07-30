Chelsea Gray Climbs Franchise Ranks, Passes Plum on All-Time Assists List in Statement Win Over Sparks

LOS ANGELES — The 10-year WNBA veteran and Las Vegas Aces point guard passed WNBA All star Kelsey Plum for second on the franchise’s all-time assist list Monday night, dishing out nine dimes in a much-needed 89-74 road win over the red-hot Los Angeles Sparks.

The victory not only snapped L.A.’s five-game win streak the longest in the league this season but also marked a turning point for the Aces (14-13), who climbed back above .500 after a rollercoaster stretch.

Gray , known as “The Point Gawd” for good reason, orchestrated the offense with her signature precision, helping the Aces jump out to a 31-18 lead in the first quarter and never look back.

Her climb to second on the Aces’ all-time assist leaderboard is a testament to her consistency and leadership especially in a season where the defending champs have needed every ounce of veteran poise. Only franchise legend Lindsay Whalen remains ahead of her.

With Gray quarterbacking and Wilson surging, Las Vegas is suddenly looking like a team ready to make a run and Gray’s name just got etched a little deeper into Ace's history.

