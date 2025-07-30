Jackie Young Notches First Career Triple-Double 

Las Vegas Aces On SI

Number 0 made history Monday night and did it with ease, notching the first triple-double of her career while also climbing to fourth on the franchise’s all-time steals list.
Jul 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) dribbles the ball against the LA Sparks in the second half at the Crypto.com Arena.
LOS ANGELES —In her 226th career WNBA game, Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young recorded her first triple-double and moved to fourth on all time steals list, a dazzling performance that propelled the Aces to a dominant 89-74 win over the surging Los Angeles Sparks at Crypto.com Arena.

Young finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists, adding three steals for good measure, and did it all without a single free throw attempt. Her +28 plus-minus rating was the cherry on top of a career night that reminded the league exactly how dangerous the Aces can be when their stars are locked in.

Las Vegas improved to 14-13 with the win, snapping L.A. 's five game winning streak the longest in the league this season and delivering the kind of statement game that could reignite their playoff push.

The former No. 1 overall pick controlled the pace from the opening tip, slicing through the Sparks’ defense and finding open teammates all night. It was the kind of versatile, all around performance Hammon has been calling for during a rocky midseason stretch.

With the postseason picture starting to tighten, the Aces may have just found their spark and it’s wearing No. 0.

