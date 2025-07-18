Las Vegas Aces hold off the Dallas Wings despite late Rally, win 90-86

A'ja Wilson put on a show Wednesday night, finishing with a season-high 37 points, as well as 10 rebounds to notch her eighth double-double of the season, helping the Las Vegas Aces fend off the Dallas Wings' late rally to win 90-86 on Wednesday night.

Wilson, who finished with 34 points and 16 rebounds in a 104-102 victory over Golden State on Saturday, made 15 of 25 from the field in her fourth 30-plus point game of the season. Her 37 points tied for the most points in a WNBA game this year.

The third quarter was critical to the Aces' win, as they went on an 18-2 run that built a 70-48 lead. The Wings went scoreless for over three minutes, allowing the Aces to score 12 straight points.

Dallas went on a 9-1 run in the fourth, cutting the lead to 73-61 after Paige Bueckers hit a three-pointer. Dallas hit three-pointers on three consecutive possessions to make the deficit 86-82 with 1:04 left.

With 26.5 seconds left, Bueckers knocked down a baseline jumper, but Wilson made a layup while getting fouled for a four-point lead. The Wings missed two three-pointers, and the Aces made their free throws.

Jewell Lloyd put 14 points on the board and Aaliyah Nye added 13 for Las Vegas, whose record improved to 11-11. Jackie Young injured her right hip early in the fourth and did not return.

Bueckers had 10 of her 20 points in the fourth, and rookie JJ Quinerly added 17 for Dallas, who fell to 6-17. Luisa Geiselsoder notched a new career-high with 14 points, all coming in the first half. Arike Ogunbowale struggled, going 3-of-12 for nine points.

The Aces have three games in the next week, starting with a matchup against the 13-9 Atlanta Dream at home, followed by road games against the 12-11 Indiana Fever and 20-4 Minnesota Lynx on the road.

Notably, the Dream's Allisha Gray was praised by head coach Karl Smesko as the "best player in the league" earlier this season, so how the Aces defend her will be a point of intrigue.

Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever is dealing with a right groin injury she suffered during Indiana's 85-77 win over the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday. It is unclear if she will be available to play when the Aces play the Fever next Thursday.

The Minnesota Lynx have dominated their opponents this season. At 20-4, they have the best record in the WNBA and are 3.5 games ahead of the New York Liberty, who sit at 15-6. It's fair to say the Las Vegas Aces need to play their best to defeat them next Friday.

