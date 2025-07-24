Las Vegas Aces vs Indiana Fever Preview

The Aces play the Indiana Fever tonight on the road. The Fever are coming off two straight losses and want to turn things around.

The Fever lost their second straight game to the Liberty on Tuesday night as New York took control late in the third quarter. Kelsey Mitchell has taken over Indiana's offense now that Caitlin Clark is out.

The Aces (12-11) defeated Atlanta, their third straight win. In this stretch, A'ja Wilson has averaged 32.3 points and 12.7 rebounds per game.

These teams have split their games this season, each winning at home.

When do the Indiana Fever play the Las Vegas Aces today?

7 p.m. ET Thursday, July 24, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Where can I watch Indiana Fever the Las Vegas Aces today?

TV: Prime

How do I listen to Fever vs Aces on the radio?

Radio: 93.5 and 107.5 FM in Indianapolis, with John Nolan (play-by-play), Bria Goss (analysis)

Are the Fever favored over the Aces today?

Favorite: Aces by 2.5 points

Over/under: 164.5 total points

Moneyline: Fever +120, Aces -145

ESPN's matchup predictor gives the Fever a 56.6% chance of winning.

Caitlin Clark stats

In 13 games this season, Caitlin Clark averages 16.5 points, 8.8 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals, making 27.9% of her 3-pointers.

Fever probable starting lineup today

(with season averages)

Aces probable starting lineup today

Fever vs. Aces injuries

Fever: Caitlin Clark (groin) is out.

Aces: Cheyenne Parker-Tyus (pregnancy) is out.

