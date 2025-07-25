Las Vegas Aces On SI

Shorthanded Fever Hand Aces Costly Loss, Snap Vegas Win Streak with 80-70 Upset

The Aces couldn’t cash in against a Caitlin Clark-less Fever and paid the price in crunch time.
Jacobo Garrido|
Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) reaches for the ball against Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) on Thursday, July 24, 2025, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) reaches for the ball against Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) on Thursday, July 24, 2025, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

INDIANAPOLIS — The Las Vegas Aces couldn’t capitalize on Caitlin Clark’s absence Thursday night, falling 80-70 to the Indiana Fever and snapping their three game winning streak in a frustrating road loss.

Despite 20 points from A’ja Wilson and 19 from Jackie Young, the Aces (12-12) were outworked down the stretch, going scoreless over the final 94 seconds as Indiana closed the game on a 5-0 run. The Fever (13-12), playing without their star rookie Clark due to a lingering groin injury, leaned on veteran Kelsey Mitchell, who finished with a game high 21 points.

Vegas led 41-35 at halftime after a 12-2 run sparked by Jewell Loyd, but momentum shifted after the break. Natasha Howard poured in 11 of her 18 points in the third quarter, and Indiana’s 27-point outburst gave them a 62-56 lead heading into the fourth. Howard also added 13 rebounds, while Aliyah Boston posted 13 points and 10 boards.

The Aces briefly pulled within five after a bucket from Loyd made it 75-70 late, but missed shots and costly turnovers doomed them in the closing minutes. NaLyssa Smith added 10 points and 10 rebounds, but Las Vegas couldn’t find a rhythm against Indiana’s defense in the final frame.

Now back at .500, the Aces head to Minnesota on Friday looking to bounce back and regain their footing in a crowded playoff race.

More Las Vegas Aces News

Published | Modified
Jacobo Garrido
JACOBO GARRIDO

Jacobo Garrido is a graduate of California State University, Long Beach, where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a focus on multimedia and broadcast reporting. During his time at CSULB, he worked as a field reporter for Dig en Español magazine, covering topics impacting the Latino community in Long Beach and surrounding areas. He also reported and produced campus news content, gaining hands-on experience in writing, editing, and on-camera storytelling. After graduating, Jacobo served as the national news correspondent for L28 News for over three years, where he wrote, shot, and edited weekly news segments covering major stories across the country. His experience spans live sports coverage, community profiles, and digital-first storytelling, with a passion for sharing stories that reflect and connect with diverse audiences.

Home/Analysis