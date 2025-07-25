Shorthanded Fever Hand Aces Costly Loss, Snap Vegas Win Streak with 80-70 Upset

INDIANAPOLIS — The Las Vegas Aces couldn’t capitalize on Caitlin Clark’s absence Thursday night, falling 80-70 to the Indiana Fever and snapping their three game winning streak in a frustrating road loss.

Despite 20 points from A’ja Wilson and 19 from Jackie Young , the Aces (12-12) were outworked down the stretch, going scoreless over the final 94 seconds as Indiana closed the game on a 5-0 run. The Fever (13-12), playing without their star rookie Clark due to a lingering groin injury, leaned on veteran Kelsey Mitchell, who finished with a game high 21 points.

Vegas led 41-35 at halftime after a 12-2 run sparked by Jewell Loyd , but momentum shifted after the break. Natasha Howard poured in 11 of her 18 points in the third quarter, and Indiana’s 27-point outburst gave them a 62-56 lead heading into the fourth. Howard also added 13 rebounds, while Aliyah Boston posted 13 points and 10 boards.

The Aces briefly pulled within five after a bucket from Loyd made it 75-70 late, but missed shots and costly turnovers doomed them in the closing minutes. NaLyssa Smith added 10 points and 10 rebounds, but Las Vegas couldn’t find a rhythm against Indiana’s defense in the final frame.

Now back at .500, the Aces head to Minnesota on Friday looking to bounce back and regain their footing in a crowded playoff race.

More Las Vegas Aces News