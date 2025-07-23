Wilson Records Third Straight Double-Double as Aces Defeat Dream

LAS VEGAS — A’ja Wilson delivered another MVP caliber performance on Tuesday night, recording her third straight double-double to lead the Las Vegas Aces past the Atlanta Dream, 85-74, in their first game back from the All-Star break.

Wilson finished with 24 points on 50% shooting, 12 rebounds, five assists, two steals, and two blocks. The two-time MVP continues to anchor the Aces on both ends of the floor, now averaging 22.4 points, 9.3 rebounds, and shooting 48.3% from the field this season.

Despite their struggles in the first half of the year entering the break at .500 Las Vegas responded with energy and purpose against a Dream team that sat just ahead of them in the WNBA standings. The win not only snapped a skid but also served as a key step toward improving their playoff seeding.

Jackie Young added 14 points, four rebounds and seven assists, providing a steady presence even on an off-shooting night. Dana Evans gave the Aces a lift off the bench with 14 points in 23 minutes.

While the Dream were without leading scorer Rhyne Howard due to a knee injury, Atlanta still found offense from Allisha Gray , who scored 24 points, and Jordin Canada, who added 12. Brittney Griner was held to nine points and four rebounds.

The Aces' defense continues to be a point of emphasis for head coach Becky Hammon, who has pushed for more consistency on that end. While Las Vegas came away with the win, they’ll need to sharpen their defense ahead of Thursday’s 4 p.m. EST road matchup against a surging Indiana Fever team.

More Las Vegas Aces News