Sparks' Cameron Brink says she'll make season debut Tuesday vs. Aces

The Las Vegas Aces' game against the Los Angeles Sparks tomorrow just got a little tougher. Cameron Brink will return to action after a 13-month absence. 2024's No. 2 overall pick in the WNBA Draft missed more than a calendar year as she healed from a torn ACL. After being medically cleared over the weekend, Brink told John W. Davis of the Long Beach Press-Telegram that she expects to play Tuesday against Las Vegas.

Brink tore the ACL and meniscus in her left knee early in her rookie season, and the matchup with the Aces will mark her first game action since June 19, 2024, when she got hurt against the Connecticut Sun.

"It means the world," Brink said. "I'm just very excited, very humbled by this experience. It's no easy thing to come back from, so just really excited."

During the WNBA Draft this spring, ESPN's Holly Rowe reported that Brink would be back before the All-Star break. Her return was slightly delayed as those festivities took place over a week ago. However, it was only a slight delay for Brink, who got back into on-court drills earlier this summer.

"It's great," Sparks coach Lynne Roberts said to Davis. "Not to put too much pressure on Cam's impact right now. I want her to come out and, I told her, look around, smell the popcorn. You made it back. That's the accomplishment. Just be in the moment and not worry too much about missing a layup. Just be in the moment. Play with gratitude and joy."

Brink quickly established herself as a force on the defensive end as a pro. She posted 2.3 blocks in 22 minutes per game.

She tallied 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per contest in 15 games played last season. The former Stanford star, national champion and Naismith Defensive Player of the Year has a high ceiling as one of the league's most prized young players despite the setback.

"She'll be a better player because of this," Roberts said. "It sucks that you have to go through it. You don't wish it on any player. But I think it helps you, just what you learn in that adversity. She's been tremendous. It's hard. … I'm really, really proud of her."

As the Aces prepare for Tuesday's game, they have to be ready for Brink's defensive prowess. Otherwise, it could be a long night at the offensive end.