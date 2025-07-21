Las Vegas may host the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game

It has been reported that the WNBA is in talks with the city of Las Vegas about hosting the WNBA All-Star Game. No strangers to hosting, it would be the fourth time the mid-season event has been held in the city.

The Aces organization held the event in 2019, 2021, and 2023.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal broke this story after sources informed them that the WNBA was discussing having the Aces host again.

Conversations are underway regarding logistics and scheduling.

The NBA Summer League would clash with the All-Star game, as both are held around this time.

The Sporting Tribune's Arash Markazi floated the idea via X. The tweet went viral and Los Angeles Lakers superstar fully endorsed the idea.

Recently, Las Vegas has hosted many high-profile basketball events. In addition to the NBA Summer League, they also host the NBA Cup Semifinals and finals.

Supposedly, Las Vegas is in the running for an NBA expansion team.

At the WNBA's media day on Saturday, WNBA commissioner Cathy Englebert is expected to make an announcement about expansion.