A’ja Wilson and the Aces Look to Reset vs. Red-Hot Dream After All-Star Break

LAS VEGAS — The Las Vegas Aces (11-11) return to the hardwood tonight with something to prove as they take on the surging Atlanta Dream (13-9). After a rocky first half of the season, they are searching for consistency and A’ja Wilson might just be the key to reigniting their playoff aspirations.

Wilson was unstoppable in the Aces’ final game before the All-Star break, dropping 37 points, pulling down 10 boards, and swatting two shots in a statement win over the Dallas Wings. She enters Tuesday’s contest averaging 22.3 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per game leading the team in all three categories and anchoring both ends of the floor.

The Aces will need every ounce of Wilson’s dominance against an Atlanta team that has quietly emerged as one of the WNBA’s most balanced threats. The Dream rank fourth in both scoring (83.8 ppg) and points allowed (78.3 ppg) and lead the league in rebounding. Brionna Jones, Brittney Griner, and Allisha Gray headline a frontcourt that will challenge Las Vegas on the glass where the Aces currently rank third-worst in the league.

Jul 13, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) drives past Atlanta Dream forward Brionna Jones (24) and center Brittney Griner (42) in the third quarter at Barclays Center. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Las Vegas has also struggled with ball movement (last in assists at 17.1 per game) and three-point efficiency (32.5%), placing extra pressure on their stars to create offense in isolation. Chelsea Gray’s veteran presence at point guard and Jewell Loyd’s perimeter scoring (2.0 threes per game) will be crucial to counter Atlanta’s size and pace.

Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET, and for Las Vegas, it’s not just another regular-season matchup it’s a chance to flip the narrative and build momentum in the second half of a season that still holds championship hopes.

