A'ja Wilson Named Western Conference Player Of The Week

The Las Vegas Aces have been performing well as of late, and it makes sense that their crown jewel, A'ja Wilson, is in the midst of one of her better-performing weeks of the 2025 season. This past week, the Las Vegas Center averaged an eye-popping 27 PPG, 13.3 RPG, and 2.3 BPG. This helped give her the Western Conference Player of the Week award for the fourth time this season.

🅰️ continues to get it done on both ends of the floor, leading the league in combined stocks (STL + BLK)@_ajawilson22 is the @WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week!



27.0 PPG

13.3 RPG

1.3 SPG

2.3 BPG

48% FG#ALLINLV pic.twitter.com/PkWVYh8tGQ — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) August 19, 2025

The thought of Wilson winning back-to-back MVPs a couple of weeks ago seemed rather unlikely, and although now it is still a bit of a long shot, Wilson's odds of winning the award are trending upwards. She is now at +550 on DraftKings to win the award, third to Alyssa Thomas at +350, and Napheesa Collier at -225.

Aces Win Eight Straight

The Aces started the season on an up-and-down note. However, with less than 10 games left in the regular season, they have finally hit their stride. Their latest win came on August 19 against the Atlanta Dream, winning 74-72. Wilson knocked down the game-deciding shot, a twelve-foot fade-away, with 1:15 left in the contest.

A’JA WILSON TONIGHT 🔥



• 32 POINTS

• 12 REBOUNDS

• 5 BLOCKS

• 4 ASSISTS

• 12/24 FG

• 37 MINUTES PLAYEDpic.twitter.com/ieM3nL4J04 — Women’s Hoops Network (@WomensHoops_USA) August 20, 2025

Wilson, for the third time in her career, put up 30 or more points, 10 or more rebounds, and five or more blocks in a game. Along with another outstanding performance from her, Chelsea Gray put up a solid stat line and made crucial plays down the stretch to help Las Vegas secure the win. She had eight points, seven rebounds, and 11 assists.

Gray, early on in the season, looked like she may have been regressing as a player, but Aces head coach Becky Hammon made sure to say that was not the case whatsoever.

"I think she looks like herself. She looked different at the beginning of the season, because she wasn't being Chelsea Gray." Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon

Over this win streak, the Aces have picked up wins against some of the best teams in the league. Six of their eight wins over the stretch have been against teams currently set to make the playoffs. This includes a win over the current second seed in the WNBA, New York Liberty (22-13).

If the Las Vegas Aces continue to get high-level play from their star Wilson and vet in Gray, and superb play from all other surrounding players, there is no telling where this win streak ends. They will look to add even more validity to their recent success when they take on the Phoenix Mercury (21-13) on August 21.

