A'ja Wilson Shows Why She Is Las Vegas' Ace In The Hole

The Las Vegas Aces were trailing the Indiana Fever by six points at the end of the first half of Sunday's game at the T-Mobile Center. The fact they were still in the game after the half of basketball they got from power forward and leading scorer A'ja Wilson was incredible.

Before taking over in the second half and playing to her capabilities, Wilson shot a horrid 2-of-13 in the first half and ended up scoring six points after the first 20 minutes. She turned it on in the second half and finished the game with 24 points.

Wilson played more like her usual self in the second half and hit 6-of-8 from field, including five buckets in the paint.

"That's my world," Wilson said. "The paint is my world, so I have to take care of that."

The Aces came back and won the game 89-81 as they outscored the Fever 53-39 in the second half. That was largely in part due to No. 22. Well, No. 22 for each team.

While Wilson was shooting the lights out and playing tough defense, Fever superstar Caitlin Clark, who also wears No. 22, went 1-for-10 from 3-point range and could not connect from long distance. She was guarded in part by Wilson who neutralized her for the remainder of the game.

"A'ja is one of the best players in the world," Indiana coach Stephanie White said. "You're not going to stop her."

"She's a tremendous player," Clark said. "She just plays with an energy and a tenacity about her that really affects her team. And that's probably, as a competitor, what I appreciate the most. Is when she's on the floor it's completely different. She affects the games in so many ways, offensively and def

The Aces play twice this week and have back-to-back games against Connecticut and Washington. Both opponents are weaker than the Aces and Wilson looks to have big games in the paint, which appears to be her domain.