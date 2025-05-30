Aces' A'ja Wilson Joins Wild New Nike Campaign
Las Vegas Aces' center and Nike signature athlete A’ja Wilson was named as one of the inaugural global athletes in the brand's multi-year collaboration with LEGO, per a release on Thursday.
The news comes after Wilson's Nike A'One signature shoe release on May 6, less than a month prior.
The partnership is a merge between "the imaginative world of LEGO bricks with Nike’s storied sport legacy to inspire kids everywhere to play both on and off the court," according to the release.
The two-time WNBA Champion and three-time MVP will support Nike's campaign with the toy manufacturer by engaging kids through a "reimagined world of play across digital channels."
“I have loved playing with LEGO bricks since I was a kid and know that my creativity and play helped me not only in sports but also at school and in life,” Wilson said.
“I’m thrilled to be part of this partnership with Nike and the LEGO Group and know we can help to make a positive impact with kids and adults alike," she added.
The first Nike x LEGO product goes on sale on July 1. The LEGO Nike Dunk set, a 1,180-piece set for ages 10 and up, features a Nike Dunk rotatable brick basketball toy that sports the “Dunk” slogan.
Furthermore, a myriad of experiemental activations will take place both within the U.S. and abroad later this summer, with the Nike and LEGO Play Arena open to the public at LEGOLAND in California from June 7 to 11 — the final day of which marks the International Day of Play.
Nike and the LEGO Group will also host a planned football activation in London from July 19 to 27.
“Play has the incredible ability to inspire and spark creativity in every child, and at the LEGO Group, we truly believe in that power,” Federico Begher, LEGO's Senior Vice President Global Head of Product Group, said.
“We’re excited to kick off the first chapter of our partnership with Nike, blending the joy of basketball with the magic of imagination," he continued.
For more news and notes on the Las Vegas Aces, visit Las Vegas Aces on SI.