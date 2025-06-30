Aces A'ja Wilson Named WNBA All-Star Starter

The WNBA announced Monday reigning MVP A'ja Wilson, of the Las Vegas Aces, has been named a starter for the 2025 AT&T All-Star Game in Indianapolis.

This is the sixth time in her career Wilson was voted in as an All-Star starter. It will be her seventh time competing in the All-Star Game.

The 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game is set to be played on Saturday, July 19, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game will be broadcast on ABC, Disney+ and ESPN+ at 5:30 p.m. PT. The game will be preceded by a half-hour edition of WNBA Countdown presented by Google on ABC.

The three-time WNBA MVP Wilson is first in the WNBA in blocks, second in scoring, second in rebounds and third in steals this season.

On June 26, she became the fastest player in league history to record 5,000 career points, having done so in 238 games, bypassing Breanna Stewart (242). At 28 years and 321 days, Wilson became the second-youngest after Lauren Jackson did so in 28 years and 96 days to accomplish the feat.

Indiana’s Caitlin Clark and Minnesota’s Napheesa Collier will serve as captains for the game by virtue of being the top two players who received the most fan votes.

The 10 starters were selected from across the WNBA without regard to conference affiliation. Current WNBA players and a media panel joined fans in the selection. Fans accounted for 50 percent of the vote, while current WNBA players and a media panel accounted for 25 percent each.

The league’s head coaches will select the 12 reserves without regard to conference affiliation. The head coaches will vote for three guards, five frontcourt players and four players at either position. Coaches may not vote for players on their own team.

The names of the 12 reserves will be revealed on Sunday, July 6, at 9 a.m. PT.

The AT&T All-Star Game will be the centerpiece of a weekend full of WNBA activities, including the WNBA STARRY 3-Point Contest, Kia WNBA Skills Challenge and “WNBA Live presented by Panini.” The WNBA STARRY 3-Point Contest and Kia WNBA Skills Challenge will both air on ESPN on Friday, July 18, beginning at 5 p.m. PT.