Aces A'ja Wilson Reaches Major Milestone In Win Over Sun

Las Vegas Aces power forward A'ja Wilson came into the game Wednesday night needing seven points to eclipse the 5,000 career point plateau.

She surpassed the milestone in the first half and finished the game with 22 points, 8 rebounds and four steals as the Aces defeated the Connecticut Sun 85-59 at the Michelob Ultra Arena.

Wilson achieved the point total in 238 games. The next quickest was Brianna Stewart who hit the mark in 242 games.

"She's given me three MVP seasons," Aces coach Becky Hammon said following the win. "To be that good, for that long, in our league, no one has ever seen it."

Hammon said the best thing about WIlson is that she is a balanced in that she is equally brilliant on offense and on defense.

"I mean she is good at basketball," Hammon said. "She is equally important on defense. She wants to be great and wants to be coached hard. She wants the truth and she wants to be great."

Hammon must have been impressed with the fact Wilson had no turnovers Wednesday night. Turnovers have plagued her and the Aces over the past few games.

"There is more than one way to impact a game than scoring points," Hammon said. "We are better when we feed off of one another and don't take anything for granted."

Wilson was wearing what she termed her "Princess Tiana" shoes for the occasion. She was adorned in yellow low-top basketball shoes with "5K" written on the toe box of each shoe. Princess Tiana was an African-American princess in the Walt Disney Film "The Princess and the Frog."

"Tonight meant a lot to me. When you hit a milestone like this in our league you have to cherish the moment," Wilson said. "It was a truly special moment. I thought of my first point. I am extremely grateful for this moment."

Wilson said she did not come out pressing or trying to set the milestone early. She just played her game and let the game dictate the shots she took.

"I was taking whatever the defense was giving me," Wilson said. "We came out tonight with a different mindset and it was a full team effort."

Hammon did not call time out after the milestone, but Wilson certainly got her flowers after the game and the fans let her know how they felt about her. While she was signing autographs after the game, she was asked to sign a baby.

"I love those moments. I almost broke down and cried," Wilson said. "I'm glad those parents trusted me with their baby."

The Aces started the game on a 19-0 run and never looked back. Jackie Young had another above par game for the Aces as she scored 20 points, grabbed eight rebounds and was 3-for-3 from behind the arc.

Las Vegas has no time to enjoy the win as they will play again Thursday night against the Washington Mystics. The game will start at 7 p.m. PT.