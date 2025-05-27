Aces' A'ja Wilson Starts New Business After Battle With Dyslexia
Las Vegas Aces' star has put together another impressive start to a season — boasting averages of 20.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, four assists and two steals per game throughout the opening month of the 2025 WNBA season.
The stellar start comes after three-time MVP and 2024 WNBA Scoring Champ honors last season. Wilson's offensive spark has proved crucial for the revamped Aces thus far in 2025 — a team that's still forming its 2025 identity after losing two-time WNBA champion Kelsey Plum to Los Angeles via a blockbuster three-team trade in late January.
But recently, Wilson discussed various struggles she faces off the hardwood — most notably, dealing with dyslexia, and anxiety and depression as a result.
"I feel like when people see me, they see the accolades, they see the resume, and they're like, 'Oh my gosh, this girl, she's perfect," the South Carolina alum said to NBC in its latest episode of"My New Favorite Baller." "But knowing that I have a learning disability, knowing that I struggle with this, with anxiety and depression, it shows people that I'm normal. It shows people that I struggle with similar things.
"So, I think it just takes me as just a human in understanding and feeling those feelings and knowing that I know you guys see A'ja and love it and it's such a vibe," she continued. "Pressure makes diamonds and diamonds look great, but sometimes you have to find joy in the process of it ... It's proving them wrong and kind of getting the egg off their face a little bit."
Eva, Wilson's mother, now works with her daughter as the executive director of the A’ja Wilson Foundation — and COO of her daughter's candle business, Burnt Wax Candle Company, according to NBC.
Starting a foundation and business rooted in education stems from a personal drive to overcome obstacles. In Wilson's case, it directly relates to her journey with dyslexia.
"You also see that your donations are going toward certifying teachers to be able to notice when a child is struggling and identifying with them and being like, 'Let's get you tested and see what your learning disability may be," Wilson said.
