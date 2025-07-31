Aces Brace for Showdown Against Lynx in Clash of WNBA Scoring Giants

LAS VEGAS — Wilson , the two-time MVP, is averaging 22.1 points and 9.1 rebounds per game while anchoring both ends of the floor for the Aces (14-13) . She’ll be staring down Collier , who enters the matchup as the league’s leading scorer with 23.8 points per game and a defensive disruptor in her own right, averaging 1.8 steals per outing for the first-place Lynx (23-5) .

This clash between top-tier talent comes at a pivotal point in the season. Minnesota is sitting comfortably atop the standings with the league’s best scoring differential (+10.4) and a lockdown defense allowing just 76.0 points per game. Meanwhile, Las Vegas, the reigning champs, are clawing for consistency as they look to climb the playoff ladder.

While the Aces are eighth in the league in scoring (81.6 PPG), they boast an arsenal of weapons. Veteran point guard Chelsea Gray has returned to form, dishing 4.6 assists per game, and sharpshooter Jewell Loyd continues to stretch defenses with nearly two made threes per game.

Still, the Aces will have their hands full against a Lynx squad that leads the league in three-point percentage (35.7%) and makes nearly 10 triples per game. Kayla McBride is a sniper from deep, draining 2.6 threes per outing, and Courtney Williams runs the offense with 6.4 assists per game.

The rebounding battle could prove decisive, with both teams averaging just over 34 boards per game. Alanna Smith’s 2.1 blocks per contest bolster a Minnesota defense that thrives on second-chance denials.

Saturday’s matchup isn’t just a battle between two of the league’s best players, it's a litmus test for two franchises eyeing a deep postseason run. And with A’ja Wilson and Napheesa Collier set to light up the stat sheet, fans can expect fireworks in Vegas.

