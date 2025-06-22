Aces Coach Hopes To Turn Things Around Against Fever

Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon is never at a loss for words. She means what she says and she says what she means. She was very descriptive of the season her Aces are having in 2025.

The Aces are 5-7 heading into Sunday's showdown against the Indiana Fever and superstar Caitlin Clark.

"It hasn't been a happy place because losing sucks," Hammon said. "No one wants to suck."

Hammon knows her team will have their hands full Sunday afternoon with the Fever and Clark shooting her trademark rainbow 3's.

"Today we get a chance to get it right," Hammon said. "You have to learn from your mistakes and that is what we are looking to do. I think we will be ready to go,"

Hammon also said she is still bullish on her team and they will right the ship.

"We are in Game 13 and we haven't put 40 minutes together," Hammon said, "The problem with this team is consistency. We haven't gotten that yet. It enrages me.

"There is still reason to be optimistic."

As for the Fever, they will have head coach Stephanie White back on the sideline. She missed the last two games for personal reasons. Hammon knows they have their work cut out for them to stop the high-scoring Clark and her fever teammates.

"They can really spread the floor and get it to Caitlin," Hammon said. "We are going to try our best to slow her down."

