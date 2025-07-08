Las Vegas Aces On SI

Aces Face Liberty Tuesday Night With Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu

The Las Vegas Aces continue their road trip with a game against the New York Liberty, Both teams are looking to get back on the right side of the win column. The Liberty have dropped their last six games.
Scott Salomon|
Jul 6, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) brings the ball up court while being defended by Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike (3) during the second half at Barclays Center.
Jul 6, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) brings the ball up court while being defended by Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike (3) during the second half at Barclays Center. | John Jones-Imagn Images

The Las Vegas Aces (9-9) continue their four-game East Coast swing with a game against the New York Liberty (12-6) at Barclays Center on Tuesday night. TIpoff is at 5 p.m. PT.

The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.

Las Vegas and New York are an even 32-32 over 64 regular season games dating to the inaugural WNBA season. However, the Aces have dropped the last five regular season meetings to the Liberty. The Aces will host New York in their third and final contest of the year on August 13 at Michelob Ultra Arena. 

The Liberty, which opened the year with a 9-0 mark, have gone 3-6 in its last 9 games. However, they have been missing center Jonquel Jones, who last saw the court in the team’s first loss of the season on June 19. She has only played in nine games due to injury.

Jones averaged 12.1 points before being sidelined. New York also was missing Leonie Fiebich who started nine games and averaged 6.7 points and 3.8 rebounds before being called away for the European Championship. Fiebich returned for their last two games and contributed 6.0 ppg and 3.5 rebounds.

New York remains atop the league in scoring with 86.7 points per game and is third in 3-point shooting and assists. They are also fourth in field-goal percentage Including the injured Jones, the Liberty have four players scoring in double figures, including Breanna Stewart, who is fourth in the league in points per game at 19.8 points. Sabrine Ionescu is averaging 18.9 points, while Natasha Cloud chimes in with 10.1 points.

The Aces and Liberty sit atop of league standings at the free throw line, respectively, with the Aces netting a league-best 84.4 percent from the charity stripe, while the Liberty are tallying a second-best 82.3 percent.

NaLyssa Smith received her first start with the Aces and she tallied her third double-double of the season with 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting and 10 rebounds. She is averaging 8.5 rebounds over her past four games, compared to 5.3 rebounds on the season. 

The Aces travel to Washington to conclude their five-game road trip for a clash against the Mystics (8-10) on Thursday. The game will air at 4:30 p.m. PT on Vegas 34.

Published | Modified
Scott Salomon
SCOTT SALOMON

Scott Salomon joined On SI in April 2024, covering breaking news and analysis for various On SI channels. Scott covers the NFL, College Football, MLB, and the WNBA. Scott has been covering local and national sports for over 35 years. Scott graduated from the University of Miami School of Communication and the St. Thomas University School of Law. Scott is also a member of the PFWA and the FWAA. Follow Scott Salomon on X @ScottSalomonNFL.

Home/News