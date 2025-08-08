Aces Fantasy Camp Turns Fans Into Pros for a Weekend

LAS VEGAS — Hoop dreams became reality over the weekend as the Las Vegas Aces hosted their inaugural Fantasy Camp , giving fans and basketball lovers a rare opportunity to experience what it’s like to live like a WNBA player. From competing on the same court as the defending champs to training with franchise legends, the weekend-long event blended competition, mentorship, and unforgettable memories into one immersive experience.

The camp took place at the Aces' state of the art headquarters and welcomed fans from all over the country. Participants trained with head coach Becky Hammon and former Aces players Edna Campbell and Adrianne Ross , sharpening their skills in professional-level drills and scrimmages. The camp wasn’t limited to on-court activities attendees were fully immersed in the Aces lifestyle. A two-night stay at Mandalay Bay, round-trip airfare, custom Aces practice gear, personalized highlight reels, VIP meet-and-greets, meals, and transportation were all part of the package. Whether attendees chose to play or take on a coaching role, each camper got a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to be part of a championship organization.

As part of the experience, campers were also treated to suite tickets for back-to-back home games at Michelob ULTRA Arena , including exclusive on-court activities before tipoff and in-game recognition. With stars like A’ja Wilson and Skylar Diggins-Smith on the roster, it was a chance for fans to connect even deeper with their favorite team while being celebrated alongside them.

The weekend ended with a special awards presentation recognizing the standout performers from camp. Lynadia Whiting took home MVP honors after a weekend of consistent hustle and standout play. Cassie Hoelzl battled her way to become the 1v1 Champion, while Brandon Weisenberger’s sharpshooting earned him the Shooting Champ title. Jerne’ Theriot was honored with the Heart & Soul Award for bringing unmatched energy and passion to every drill and game. The Team Championship went to a squad coached by Adrianne Ross, showing that leadership from Aces alumni still makes a winning impact.

More than just a fantasy, the camp delivered an authentic, empowering experience that brought fans closer than ever to the team they love. For the Las Vegas Aces, it was another way to raise the bar for fan engagement and inspire the next generation proving that in Vegas, the dream doesn’t stay in the stands.

