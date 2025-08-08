Las Vegas Aces On SI

Aces Fantasy Camp Turns Fans Into Pros for a Weekend

Las Vegas Aces Give Fans the Ultimate On-Court Experience with First-Ever Fantasy Camp
Jacobo Garrido|
Jun 25, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) signs autographs for fans after an WNBA basketball game against the Connecticut Sun at Michelob Ultra Arena.
Jun 25, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) signs autographs for fans after an WNBA basketball game against the Connecticut Sun at Michelob Ultra Arena. | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

LAS VEGAS — Hoop dreams became reality over the weekend as the Las Vegas Aces hosted their inaugural Fantasy Camp, giving fans and basketball lovers a rare opportunity to experience what it’s like to live like a WNBA player. From competing on the same court as the defending champs to training with franchise legends, the weekend-long event blended competition, mentorship, and unforgettable memories into one immersive experience.

The camp took place at the Aces' state of the art headquarters and welcomed fans from all over the country. Participants trained with head coach Becky Hammon and former Aces players Edna Campbell and Adrianne Ross, sharpening their skills in professional-level drills and scrimmages. The camp wasn’t limited to on-court activities attendees were fully immersed in the Aces lifestyle. A two-night stay at Mandalay Bay, round-trip airfare, custom Aces practice gear, personalized highlight reels, VIP meet-and-greets, meals, and transportation were all part of the package. Whether attendees chose to play or take on a coaching role, each camper got a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to be part of a championship organization.

As part of the experience, campers were also treated to suite tickets for back-to-back home games at Michelob ULTRA Arena, including exclusive on-court activities before tipoff and in-game recognition. With stars like A’ja Wilson and Skylar Diggins-Smith on the roster, it was a chance for fans to connect even deeper with their favorite team while being celebrated alongside them.

The weekend ended with a special awards presentation recognizing the standout performers from camp. Lynadia Whiting took home MVP honors after a weekend of consistent hustle and standout play. Cassie Hoelzl battled her way to become the 1v1 Champion, while Brandon Weisenberger’s sharpshooting earned him the Shooting Champ title. Jerne’ Theriot was honored with the Heart & Soul Award for bringing unmatched energy and passion to every drill and game. The Team Championship went to a squad coached by Adrianne Ross, showing that leadership from Aces alumni still makes a winning impact.

More than just a fantasy, the camp delivered an authentic, empowering experience that brought fans closer than ever to the team they love. For the Las Vegas Aces, it was another way to raise the bar for fan engagement and inspire the next generation proving that in Vegas, the dream doesn’t stay in the stands.

More Las Vegas Aces News

Published | Modified
Jacobo Garrido
JACOBO GARRIDO

Jacobo Garrido is a graduate of California State University, Long Beach, where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a focus on multimedia and broadcast reporting. During his time at CSULB, he worked as a field reporter for Dig en Español magazine, covering topics impacting the Latino community in Long Beach and surrounding areas. He also reported and produced campus news content, gaining hands-on experience in writing, editing, and on-camera storytelling. After graduating, Jacobo served as the national news correspondent for L28 News for over three years, where he wrote, shot, and edited weekly news segments covering major stories across the country. His experience spans live sports coverage, community profiles, and digital-first storytelling, with a passion for sharing stories that reflect and connect with diverse audiences.

Home/News