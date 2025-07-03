Aces Head East to Continue Five-Game Road Swing at Indiana

The Las Vegas Aces (8-8) are traveling east to Indiana as they take on the Fever (8-8) on Thursday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Aces will be looking to get a game over .500 for the first time this summer.

The game will tip off at 4 p.m. PT and will be aired on Vegas 34 and Amazon Prime.

The Aces will be anchored by their power forward, the three-time reigning Most Valuable Player, A'ja Wilson. She leads the league in blocks, is second in scoring, second in rebounds and third in steals. She has taken her game to a different level and she will be back in the Fieldhouse for the WNBA All-Star Game later this month.

A new player joined the Aces this week as a result of a trade with the Dallas Wings. The Aces acquired 6-4 small forward NaLyssa Smith from the Wings in exchange for a first-round draft choice in the next draft. She was a 2022 WNBA All-Rookie selection and is averaging 6.7 points and 4.9 rebounds this season.

Point guard Chelsea Gray is the distributor of the basketball. She contributes 13,9 points and is only nine assists away from moving up to No. 6 on the WNBA all-time assists leaderboard. She will pass her coach Becky Hammon.

Jackie Young is playing like an All-Star and will be a candidate for a reserve role on the Western Conference team. She is 27 points shy of the 3,000 career point club. She has scored at least 13 points in each of her last five contests.

All-Rookie team candidate Aaliyah Nye continues to be a sharpshooter for the Aces. She is deadly from downtown. She was 5-of-7 from 3-point land in her last contest. Nye is shooting an incredible 55 percent from behind the arc.

Indiana holds opponents to a league-low 27.5 percent from 3-point range. They are averaging 34.5 percent from behind the arc and are led by Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham. Clark is a game-time decision as she is injured and has not played since June 24 due to a nagging groin injury.

Las Vegas is 39-19 all-time against the Fever and 19-9 on the road. The Aces carry a 16-game winning streak over the Fever into the game, with their last loss an 86-71 defeat in Indy on Aug. 27, 2019.

The Aces will play in Uncasville, Connecticut, for their third contest of the season against the Sun (2-15) on Sunday, July 6, at 1 p.m. PT. The game will be broadcast locally on Vegas 34.