Aces Looking For Redemption Against Caitlin Clark And Indiana Fever

The Las Vegas Aces need a win and they need it badly. They have lost five out of their last six games and they are playing without fire and with a lack of intensity.

The question is how do they get it back when they face Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever on Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. on ESPN.

Coming into the game Friday night against the Seattle Storm, which the Aces lost 90-83 at the Michelob Ultra Arena, the team was ninth in the WNBA in scoring average. They simply turn the ball over too much and play lazy on defense.

Aces head coach Becky Hammon was not happy with the way the team performed Friday night and labeled her team's effort as atrocious.

"It's gross. It was atrocious," Hammon said. "Nothing is off the table. I have to talk to my assistant coaches and see what we can do differently. Our defense was atrocious in the third quarter. The first five couldn't get any worse."

Three-time Most Valuable Player A'ja Wilson returned from her head injury Friday and had seven turnovers and missed give shots from the free throw line. She was extremely critical of her game and was hard on herself after the game,

"I have to stop giving the ball to the other team," Wilson said after the game. "That's not how I wanted to come back."

Hammon told ESPN that her team is too inconsistent and certain players need to step up and lead the team through the dark times.

"We're still searching for that 40-minute game," Hammon said. "It's like a damn unicorn."

The Aces are not far removed from their 2023 WNBA title. Their championship window was open briefly and then closed. The fans expect better. Wilson said it is hard to please everyone all the time and keep up with their style of play when the team turned over in recent years.

"The fans have gotten used to us winning championships," Wilson said. "This is not what the fan base wants to see."

The Aces are on the outside looking in. They are not looking like a playoff team and Wilson needs to step up and be the leader that she is. Jackie Young had a good game Friday as she led her team in scoring with 22 points.