Aces Open Four Game Homestand Against Seattle Storm Friday Night

The Las Vegas Aces (5-6) will begin a four-game home stand over the next week. They will be starting with their third tilt of 2025 against the Seattle Storm (7-5) Friday night.

The game, which will be played at Michelob Ultra Arena beginning at 7 p.m. PT, will air nationally on ION and locally on Vegas 34.

The game may again be played without reigning MVP A'ja Wilson, who suffered a head injury during the game against Los Angeles on June 11. She went into concussion protocol on June 13. The Aces have had a “next player up” mentality with Wilson’s absence, as the reigning MVP leads the team in almost every statistical category.

The remaining Aces regular starters, Chelsea Gray, Jewell Loyd, Kiah Stokes and Jackie Young, have stepped up during that span.

The Aces have been besieged by turnovers the past few games. They most recently had 21 in the loss to the Minnesota Lynx on the road Tuesday which yielded 27 points for the Lynx. Over its first eight games, Las Vegas committed just 11 turnovers a game. In past three, without Wilson, the Aces increased that number to 18 turnovers per contest.

Since the Aces and Storm met on June 1, Seattle owns a 4-1 record, the lone loss coming against Golden State, 76-70 on June 14. The Aces, meanwhile are on a skid and are 1-4 during the same span.

Skylar Diggins leads Seattle with 17.8 points and 6.2 assists per game. She has scored in double digits in all but one game this season. She is averaging 20 points and is shooting lights out from beyond the arc over the past 4 games.

The Storm's WNBA All-Defensive Team selection Ezi Magbegor is averaging a career-high 2.3 blocks in 2025. She has averaged 8.3 points over the last 3 games and has shot 63.2 percent from the field during that stretch.

Guard Gabby Williams leads the league in steals with 2.7 per game. She ranks highest amongst guards in steals and blocks with a combined 3.25 per game.

Seattle leads the league in both field-goal percentage (.473) and 3-point percentage (.377), compared to 2024 when the Storm were 8th from the field and last from beyond the arc.

Wilson and Magbegor are two of only three players this season averaging more than 2 blocks a game, with 2.6 and 2.3, respectively.

Las Vegas is 48-45 all-time against Seattle and 28-16 at home. The teams have split the past two meetings with one win apiece. The two teams will meet once more this season on August 8 at Michelob Ultra Arena.

The Aces welcome the Indiana Fever (6-5) to Las Vegas for a Sunday matinee game at T-Mobile Arena. The contest will tipoff at 12 p.m. and air nationally on ESPN. The final two games of this homestand will be back-to-back nights at Michelob ULTRA Arena, with the Aces hosting the Connecticut Sun on June 25 and the Washington Mystics on June 26.