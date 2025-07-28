Aces Snap Skid, Torch Wings 106-80 Behind Young’s 24 and Bench Spark

ARLINGTON, Texas — Jackie Young poured in 24 points, Jewell Loyd ignited the bench with 20, and Kierstan Bell had a breakout performance as this latest victory marked a milestone for head coach Becky Hammon , who became the third-fastest coach in WNBA history to reach 100 regular-season victories, doing so in just 142 games.

Loyd came off the bench for the first time in her Aces tenure, flipping roles with Bell, who took full advantage of her starting spot by scoring a career-high 19 points. The duo combined for seven of Las Vegas’ season-high 15 three-pointers.

“We needed this one,” Hammon said postgame, as the Aces (13-13) returned to .500 on the season. “It was all about energy and execution.”

A’ja Wilson added 14 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists in a well-rounded performance, while NaLyssa Smith chipped in 11.

Jul 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) and Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) react after a play against the Dallas Wings during the second half at College Park Center. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Despite a 27-27 first-quarter tie and a red-hot 59% shooting start for Dallas, the Aces exploded in the second quarter with back-to-back triples from Bell to cap a 17-7 run and take a 56-44 lead into the half. It marked the Wings’ 10th time this season allowing 50-plus first-half points and their second straight.

The Aces turned 12 Dallas turnovers into 26 points, outpacing the Wings’ 10 points off 10 Las Vegas miscues. Las Vegas also controlled the perimeter and punished Dallas in transition.

Arike Ogunbowale led the Wings (7-19) with 18 points, while Haley Jones added 15 and Teaira McCowan posted a 12-point, 13-rebound double-double. Dallas sat rookie star Paige Bueckers for rest, and it showed as the Aces’ offense ran wild.

Las Vegas returns to Los Angeles today as they face the (11-14) Sparks, hoping to keep momentum alive as the playoff push heats up.

