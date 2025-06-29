Aces To Take On Mercury And Kickoff 5 Game Road Swing

A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces (7-8) are leaving town and embarking on a five-game road trip. The first game will be Sunday afternoon against the upstart Phoenix Mercury (11-4).

The contest will tip off at 3:00 p.m. PT and will be broadcast locally on Vegas 34. It will also be streamed on NBA TV.

Wilson will lead the Aces into Phoenix as they try to get back on the winning side of the ledger. Wilson is averaging 21.3 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.8 blocks and 2 steals. She has worked her way back to early season form, before she was injured against the Los Angeles Sparks earlier this month.

Through the last four games, since she returned to the lineup, she is averaging a team-high 22 points. She is the only player in WNBA history, thus far, to average at least 20 points, nine rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals, per game in a single season.

Also leading the Aces is Jackie Young who is 42 points short of 3,000 career points. She has averaged 18.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists since Wilson's return. She is getting the benefit of open looks as team's try to double-team Wilson.

Jewell Loyd has played tremendous basketball over the last seven games. She is averaging 14.1 points and 5.1 rebounds. The Aces have another long-distance shooter in Chelsea Gray who has scored in double digits in 12 of the 15 contests this season.

Over the last three games Gray is shooting the lights out. She is shooting at a 60 percent clip and is dishing out 5.6 assists per game.

The bench has been very active for coach Becky Hammon and has kept the Aces in games where the starters might have played less than stellar. Guard Dana Evans scored 12 of the Aces 20 bench points in Thursday night's loss at home to the Washington Mystics. It was her second double-digit effort of the season.

As Satou Sabally goes, so goes the Mercury. She is joined by Alyssa Thomas and Kahleah Copper in running the offense. Sabally is averaging a career-best 19.3 points and 8.1 rebounds. Thomas is leading the WNBA with 8.9 assists.

Copper returned from injury where she has missed most of the season and she is averaging 13.3 points over the last three games. She returned to the Mercury starting lineup on June 15.

The Aces are 48-55 all-time against the Mercury and are 21-30 in games played in Arizona. However, the Aces have won 13 of the last 15 meetings with Phoenix.

The Indiana Fever will be the next game on the schedule as the Aces are scheduled for a Thursday night tilt against Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham.