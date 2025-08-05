Las Vegas Aces On SI

Aces, Valkyries Clash in Tight Western Conference Matchup at Chase Center

The Las Vegas Aces and Golden State Valkyries are set to square off in a Western Conference showdown Wednesday night at Chase Center, with both teams looking to gain momentum as the regular season winds down.
Jun 7, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (right) shoots against Golden State Valkyries forward Monique Billings (25) during the third quarter at Chase Center. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

SAN FRANCISCO — Tipoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET and will air nationally on NBA TV, as well as locally on Vegas 34, KPIX+, and KMAX 31.

The Aces (15-14) enter the game slightly ahead in the standings but have been inconsistent in recent outings. Despite boasting a talented roster led by A’ja Wilson and Chelsea Gray, the defending champions have struggled to find the same dominance that carried them to back-to-back titles. With a -46 scoring differential and having dropped key games this summer, Las Vegas is still trying to string together consistent performances.

Wilson remains a force, averaging 21.3 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, and 1.7 steals per game, while Gray continues to distribute efficiently with 4.6 assists per game. Jewell Loyd’s sharp shooting from deep (2.1 made threes per game) gives the Aces another offensive weapon, but the team continues to be out-rebounded by opponents.

Golden State (14-14), meanwhile, is looking to even its record and continue its climb up the standings. The expansion Valkyries, playing in their inaugural WNBA season, have turned heads with gritty defense and an improving offensive rhythm. They rank second in the league in fewest points allowed (78.5 per game) and are second in rebounding at 36.3 boards per contest.

Point guard Veronica Burton leads the charge, averaging 10.8 points and 5.2 assists per game while also chipping in 1.1 steals. Temi Fagbenle anchors the post with 5.3 rebounds per game and a solid interior presence on both ends.

The Valkyries come into Wednesday’s matchup off a 78-74 win over the Los Angeles Sparks, while the Aces are trying to rebound from a narrow 86-83 loss to the Minnesota Lynx. The last time these two teams met, Las Vegas escaped with a close win setting up a competitive rematch.

With playoff positioning on the line and both teams hovering near .500, expect a hard-fought battle between two squads with something to prove.

