Aces vs. Dream Betting Prediction - Las Vegas looks to keep rolling on Tuesday

Two teams that have lost one time each since the start of August meet up on Tuesday night in a crucial WNBA showdown.

The Las Vegas Aces (21-14) put their seven-game winning streak on the line against the Atlanta Dream (22-12), who have won seven of their last eight games.

The two teams tip things off at 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday night at Michelob ULTRA Arena on NBA TV.

MATCHUP NOTES

The Aces have won all five home games since getting trounced by the Minnesota Lynx, 111-58 on August 2. Las Vegas has topped the 90-point four times at home, while scoring 83 points in a victory over defending champion New York.

In Sunday's 106-87 triumph over the Dallas Wings, All-Star center A'ja Wilson scored 34 points on 11-of-16 shooting from the floor. Wilson also converted 11 free throws for her third 30+ point performance in the last four games.

Las Vegas has won nine of its last 10 games overall and has covered the pointspread eight times in this span.

The Dream overcame a slow offensive start against the Golden State Valkyries to rout the expansion team, 79-63 as 4.5-point favorites on Sunday.

Atlanta, who heads into the tail end of a six-game road trip on Tuesday, outscored Golden State, 54-38 in the second half on Sunday to secure its seventh consecutive away victory.

On this trip, the Dream lost in Vancouver to the Seattle Storm on Friday night, as Atlanta was listed as the home team.

HEAD-TO-HEAD HISTORY

These teams didn't have their first matchup until right after the All-Star break. Las Vegas overcame a 27-20 deficit after one quarter to rally past Atlanta, 87-72 as three-point home favorites on July 22.

Wilson posted a double-double with 24 points and 12 rebounds, while guard Allisha Gray led Atlanta with 24 points.

The Dream were held to 38% shooting from the floor as Atlanta has lost eight of the last nine matchups with Las Vegas since 2022.

FIRST QUARTER TRENDS

In spite of Atlanta trailing through 10 minutes at Golden State, the Dream still own the best first quarter record in the WNBA at 22-12.

On the road, Atlanta is both 14-5 straight-up and against the spread in the first quarter, which includes leading at Las Vegas in their first matchup last month.

The Aces trailed through 10 minutes in three straight games before taking a 31-27 advantage against Dallas on Sunday. Las Vegas is riding a 9-2 Over run in the first period in the last 11 contests.

BETTING OUTLOOK

DraftKings has opened the Aces as two-point favorites with a total of 165 points.

Atlanta has cashed the Under in five straight games, while Las Vegas is on a 4-1 Over stretch the past five contests.

Although this has been a lengthy road trip for Atlanta, the Dream will look to finish on a high note and try to avenge the loss to the Aces last month.

Las Vegas has played great during this winning streak, but the Aces have defeated only two teams with a winning record at home.

BEST BET: Dream +2