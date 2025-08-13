Aces vs. Liberty Betting Preview - Rivalry renewed on Wednesday night

The last two champions of the WNBA meet up in a crucial showdown at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday night at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The Las Vegas Aces (18-14) seek their fifth consecutive victory as they host the New York Liberty (21-11).

MATCHUP NOTES

On Saturday, August 2, the Aces were ripped apart at home by the Lynx, 111-58. Minnesota jumped out to a 35-17 lead after one quarter and cruised to its third win over Las Vegas this season.

Since that humbling defeat, Becky Hammon's club has pulled out four straight wins to sit alone in the third place of the Western Conference.

Following a pair of victories over Golden State, the Aces held off the Storm and Sun at home to improve to 5-2 in the last seven games at Michelob ULTRA Arena.

In Sunday's 94-86 triumph over Connecticut, center A'ja Wilson put together one of her best performances of the season. Wilson lit up the Sun for 32 points and 20 rebounds, but the Aces failed to cover as hefty 11.5-point favorites.

Video game numbers from the M'V3 🎮✨@_ajawilson22 is the @WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week!



29.3 PPG

13.0 RPG

3.7 APG

1.3 SPG

53.3% FG

50.0% 3PT#ALLINLV pic.twitter.com/TvmKCb6yvv — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) August 12, 2025

The Liberty head to Las Vegas with no rest after Tuesday's 105-97 victory at Los Angeles. New York is 4-1 in the last five games since suffering a four-game losing streak to close out July.

HEAD-TO-HEAD HISTORY

The Aces and Liberty squared off in the postseason in each of the past two seasons. Las Vegas knocked off New York in the WNBA Finals in 2023, but the Liberty grabbed revenge in the semifinals in 2024.

This season, the Liberty took care of the Aces in each of the first two matchups in Brooklyn.

New York outscored Las Vegas, 28-13 in the second quarter to pull away in a 92-78 victory as 3.5-point favorites. Wilson scored 31 points and pulled down 16 rebounds, while forward Breanna Stewart led the Liberty with 25 points.

The Liberty captured the second matchup on July 8, topping the Aces, 87-78 as 4.5-point favorites.



Wilson sustained a wrist injury in the first half and left the game after scoring only two points. Sabrina Ionescu paced New York with 28 points, although the Liberty finished 7-of-27 from downtown.

FIRST QUARTER TRENDS

New York has compiled one of the top first quarter records in the league at 18-11-2. The Liberty has drilled the Over in the opening 10 minutes in 11 of 14 road games.

The Aces are 13-14-5 in the first period this season, while leading six times in 15 home contests through 10 minutes.

Each of the first two meetings between the last two league champions finished Under the total in the first quarter.

BETTING OUTLOOK

DraftKings has listed the Aces as a 2.5-point home favorite and the total at 170.5.

Both teams are playing well heading into this showdown as the Aces look to take advantage of this unrested Liberty club.

New York is 1-1 this season on the second game of a back-to-back, while this is the first time that Las Vegas is facing a team playing with no rest.

The Liberty are 0-4 in the role of an underdog, as three of the losses are by nine points or more.

Let's back the Aces here to keep their hot streak going.

BEST BET: Aces -2.5