Aces vs. Sky Betting Prediction - Las Vegas seeks 11th consecutive victory

It was Saturday, August 2. The Las Vegas Aces (24-14) lost to the Minnesota Lynx at home by 53 points.

Since that humbling defeat, the Aces are in pursuit of their 11th consecutive win as Becky Hammon's team has moved into second place in the Western Conference behind Minnesota.

Las Vegas heads to the Windy City on Monday night to face the Chicago Sky (9-27), who have lost 14 of their last 16 games. The game tips off at 8:00 p.m. ET from Wintrust Arena.

MATCHUP NOTES

The Aces overcame a slow start in Saturday's 91-81 victory over the Washington Mystics as seven-point road favorites.

Washington led Las Vegas, 23-8 in the first quarter, but the Aces outscored the Mystics, 36-16 the rest of the half to take a 44-39 advantage going into the break.

Las Vegas never lost the lead in the second half, as All-Star center A'ja Wilson continued her tear with 36 points and 13 rebounds.

In the last five games, Wilson is averaging 30.2 points and 12.4 rebounds a contest, while ranking second in the WNBA behind Minnesota's Napheesa Collier in scoring at 23.2 ppg.

🚨 ACES 10-GAME WIN STREAK 🚨



With the win over the Mystics, the Aces extend their win streak to 10 straight games!



▪️Longest single season win streak since the franchise moved to Las Vegas

▪️Longest win streak in the WNBA this season

▪️Longest win streak in the WNBA since 2021… pic.twitter.com/cH4ZuDd6DK — WNBA (@WNBA) August 23, 2025

The Aces are averaging 88.6 points per game during this 10-game winning streak. To put that in perspective, the Lynx and Los Angeles Sparks are tied atop the WNBA in scoring this season at 86.4 points per game.

The Sky pulled off the biggest upset of the season on Thursday as 15-point road underdogs, edging the defending champion New York Liberty, 91-85.

However, Chicago returned home and fell into a big hole in 94-84 loss to Connecticut on Saturday. The Sky trailed by 15 points after one quarter before rallying to cut the deficit down to four with five minutes left in regulation.

Angel Reese returned from a seven-game absence with a back injury against Seattle last Tuesday. The Sky forward scored 19 points against the Storm before a 21-point, 10-rebound performance in the upset of New York.

In Saturday's loss to the Sun, Reese put up her 19th double-double of the season with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Since July 12, Chicago has compiled a dreadful 3-13 against the spread record in the last 16 games.

HEAD-TO-HEAD HISTORY

Amazingly, this is the first matchup between the Aces and Sky this season. Chicago visits Las Vegas for a pair of games on September 7 and 9.

Dating back to 2023, the Aces have captured eight of the last nine matchups. Last season, Las Vegas won three of four meetings, including a pair of victories in Chicago.

FIRST QUARTER TRENDS

The Aces have trailed through the first quarter in five of the last seven games. Since July 25, Las Vegas has scored 23 points or more in the first quarter in a game after being held to less than 20 points in the opening 10 minutes.

Chicago has not led after the first quarter in the last six games. However, the Sky is 5-1 against the spread in the past six games as a home underdog in the first quarter.

BETTING OUTLOOK

DraftKings has listed the Aces as 11-point road favorites with a total of 164 points.

The Sky are 7-0 to the Over in the last seven games that Reese has been in the lineup.

In three of the last four games, Chicago has allowed 90 or more points. The Aces have scored 86 points or more in four of the past five road contests.

Look for another high-scoring game in Chicago between the Aces and Sky.

BEST BET: Aces/Sky Over 164