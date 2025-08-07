Aces vs. Storm Betting Preview

MATCHUP NOTES

The Las Vegas Aces (16-14) and Seattle Storm (16-14) head into Friday's showdown at Michelob Ultra Arena in Nevada tied for third place in the Western Conference standings.

The Aces picked up their fourth win in the last five games following a 78-72 road triumph over Golden State on Wednesday.

Las Vegas center A'ja Wilson posted her second game of at least 21 points in the last six contests with a 27-point effort. Wilson ranks second in the WNBA in scoring average at 21.5 points per game behind Minnesota's Napheesa Collier at 23.5 ppg.

Of course the M'V3 is the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 5'000+ PTS & 500 BLK ✨



♠️ 27 PTS

♠️ 7 REB

♠️ 3 AST

♠️ 2 STL

♠️ 2 BLK

♠️ 73% FG@_ajawilson22 // #ALLINLV pic.twitter.com/aws9VySMoV — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) August 7, 2025

The Aces have covered the spread in each of their past five victories, including both wins against Golden State as well as victories over Dallas and Los Angeles on the road.

Seattle has stumbled of late with three consecutive home losses, falling to Minnesota, Indiana, and Los Angeles. The Storm have won four of their last six road contests, highlighted by victories over the top two teams in the East, New York and Atlanta.

HEAD-TO-HEAD MATCHUPS

This will be the fourth meeting between the Aces and Storm this season. Las Vegas has dropped two of the first three matchups to Seattle.

The Storm routed the Aces, 102-82 as five-point home underdogs on May 25. Seattle jumped out to a commanding 34-20 lead after one quarter and cruised to victory by shooting 60% from the field.

Las Vegas rebounded in its next trip to Seattle one week later, 75-70 to cash as three-point favorites. The Aces stifled the Storm defensively, limiting Seattle to 43% shooting and Wilson led Las Vegas with 19 points.

In the most recent matchup in Las Vegas on June 20, the Storm responded with a 90-83 triumph as three-point underdogs. The Aces drilled 11-of-19 attempts from 3-point land, but Seattle outscored Las Vegas, 52-38 in the second half.

FIRST QUARTER BETTING TRENDS

The Aces were riding an 8-1 Over run in the first quarter prior to Wednesday's combined 30 points against the Valkyries. Las Vegas owns a pedestrian 12-13-5 mark in the first quarter this season, while posting a 13-17 against the spread record in the opening 10 minutes.

The Storm are 11-3 to the Under in the first quarter in the last 14 games. During this stretch, Seattle has limited 12 opponents to 20 points or fewer, but the Storm have scored 19 points or less nine times.

Seattle has performed better on the road in the first quarter, leading through 10 minutes in eight of the past nine away contests.

BETTING PREDICTION

Seven of the last eight wins for the Aces have come against teams sitting below the .500 mark. Seattle has picked up quality road victories this season and getting out of town may be a good thing for them after a brutal homestand.

Throw in the fact the Storm acquired All-Star guard Brittney Sykes from the Mystics, who is hoping to make her Seattle debut on Friday night.

DraftKings has listed the Aces as a one-point favorite heading into Friday's matchup with a total of 161.5.

BEST BET: Seattle Storm (+1)