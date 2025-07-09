Aces Wilson Undergoes MRI on Right Wrist After Fall Tuesday

Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson sustained a right wrist injury Tuesday night as she crashed hard to the floor after a scrum for a loose ball. She left the game for good with 2:22 remaining in the first half of her team's 87-78 loss to the New York Liberty.

Wilson drove to the hoop at the four-minute mark of the second quarter and took an awkward fall after being fouled by Leonie Fiebich. Wilson's tried to brace her fall with her hands as she crashed to the ground.

She returned to the bench in street clothes for the second half with a wrap on her wrist.

Aces coach Becky Hammon has no update immediately after the game other than the fact the MRI was scheduled to occur Wednesday morning.

Wilson took to social media Wednesday morning after she completed the MRI. Wilson and the team are still waiting on the results.

"Welp! Nothing wakes you up like the sound of an MRI machine lol!" Wilson wrote. "But just wanna say thank you for all prayers! NYL thank you sooooo much for the quick help and privacy I truly appreciate it. To my squad thank you for preventing my crash out lol! God has a plan that I'll never question. We are gonna be alright!"

A'ja Wilson fell awkwardly and hard on her left arm. Stayed down for a while but ultimately walked to the bench. Has to take these free-throws in a minute or so or else she's done for the night: pic.twitter.com/jYzYT6MROD — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) July 9, 2025

Wilson is the Aces best player. They need to hope the MRI comes back negative for anything serious and she comes back as soon as soon as possible. The Aces are trying to fight for a playoff spot.

The Aces did not play poorly in the second half without Wilson. They played with a smaller lineup and they were running the floor efficiently.

"Whenever a person goes out we all try to step up. I mean, it's A'ja Wilson, not one person can just fill that role," guard Jackie Young said. "We just all try to make it a team effort, but we came up a little bit short. Hoping that it's nothing too serious... She's the heart and soul of this team, so we all have her back. She has our back every night."

Entering Tuesday's game, Wilson was averaging 21.9 points, nine rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 2.6 blocks. She is the Aces team leader in points, rebounds, steals and blocks.