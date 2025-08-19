A’ja Wilson Pushes Toward 4th MVP as Aces Surge, Collier Sidelined

A'ja Wilson is having another blistering season as she has injected an energy into this red-hot Aces team. Wilson is still considered a longshot to win WNBA MVP, but the case is still not dead. The Two-Time MVP is very well in the conversation as the best players in the WNBA, and her recent performances back it up.

The MVP Race

Just a couple of weeks ago, A'ja Wilson was a 25/1 underdog to win the league MVP. She was the third option, but very much unlikely to pull it off. Fast forward to today, the Las Vegas Aces are on a win streak and Wilson is now up to 11/2 (+550) odds to earn the honor.

As for her counterparts, Napheesa Collier has held favoritism for quite some time. I just wonder —why? I ask that question because Collier has only played 26 of 33 Lynx games this season. That is not a crazy amount missed, but it is notable, and the true most valuable player will be available. Collier remains out with a right ankle sprain.

The other top MVP candidate is Alyssa Thomas of the Phoenix Mercury. I would venture to say that she is more deserving that Collier. To compare everyone's stats, see below:

Player PPG APG RPG FG% GP Napheesa Collier 23.5 3.5 7.5 53.5 26 Alyssa Thomas 16.2 9.1 8.6 54.1 28 A'ja Wilson 22.6 3.2 9.9 48.9% 31

Alyssa Thomas appears to have more effect on scoring than anyone with 16.2 PPG, 9.1 APG, and the best field goal percentage. Behind her, I find it a tight statistical race between Collier and Wilson. They have comparable points and assists, although Wilson far outdoes Collier in the rebounding department. Her field goal percentage is also notably worse, but not as important in MVP talk. Wilson is the healthiest of the bunch.

Why A'ja Wilson May Win MVP

The Las Vegas Aces are on a tear right now. It is all thanks to A'ja Wilson. Without her, this team is not a playoff contender. The Aces run shallow on their depth chart, so credit is due where it is due.

The Aces are also on a seven-game winning streak. In that span, Wilson has five games of 27+ points, and three of 30+. She also has five games of 14+ rebounds. The total impact is massive, and if the Aces maintain their trajectory, A'ja Wilson may well surpass her competition.

With Napheesa Collier still hurt, the race is opening up. Should Collier come back to a slow start, her lead will likely disappear. The award can very well be one of popularity, but that may just help A'ja Wilson as she is amongst the most popular players in the WNBA. It will be fun to see if A'ja can pull of the comeback. Las Vegas will look to extend their streak to eight as they host the Atlanta Dream Tuesday Night.

