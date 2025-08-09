Las Vegas Aces On SI

A'Ja Wilson Struts Into Gameday Like a Supermodel, Scores 29 Points on her 29th Birthday like a Boss

The Las Vegas Aces superstar didn't just ball on the court but dominated her entrance outfit on her birthday too!
Aug 8, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) reacts after scoring against the Seattle Storm during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena. | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

On her birthday, Las Vegas Aces superstar A'ja Wilson turned the locker room tunnel into her own personal runway and then dominated on the hardwood like a league MVP. Dressed in a black leather crop top, asymmetrical high-slit skirt, and thigh-high boots, Wilson's walk was pure confidence, equal parts athlete and style icon. With each step, she carried the same presence she brings to the court: bold, unapologetic, and impossible to ignore.

Fashion has always been part of A'ja's game off the court. From her Paris Fashion Week appearance to her signature Nike A'One sneaker, she blends boldness with personal storytelling. Tonight's look was no exception. It was a powerful reminder that when Wilson steps into a room, all eyes follow.

She didn't just dominate her strut to the locker room. Wilson helped lead the Aces to an impressive 90-86 win over the Seattle Storm. In 35 minutes of action, Wilson scored 29 points (on her 29th birthday), hauled in 12 rebounds, and had three assists. It was her highest scoring outing since her 34 point performance nearly a month ago on July 29th.

Wilson is having another incredible season in 2025. She's averaging 21.8 points and nearly 10 rebounds per game to go along with 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals. If she continues this scoring pace, it will be the third straight season of averaging over 20 points per game. If she continues to dominate on the glass, this will be her fifth straight year of averaging nine rebounds or more.

The win over the Storm on August 8th was the Aces' 17th of the year, putting them one game ahead of Seattle and just two games behind the Mercury for second place in the Western Conference. Wilson and the rest of the Aces will take on the Connecticut Sun on Sunday, August 10th.

