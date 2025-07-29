Becky Hammon Notches 100th Career Win 

LAS VEGAS — The victory marks another highlight in Hammon’s impressive transition from WNBA star to elite head coach. In just her third season leading the Aces, Hammon has turned the team into a perennial powerhouse.

"I am really blessed to have really great players to coach. Not only are they phenomenal basketball players but they're phenomenal people. I've been super fortunate to obviously coach some of the greatest to do it. I'm happy every year in Las Vegas and the group of players that I've had the privilege to coach."

Las Vegas controlled the game from the opening tip, showcasing the depth and dominance that has defined Hammon’s tenure. With stars like A’ja Wilson Jackie Young, and up and coming Kirsten Bell leading the charge, the Aces have become one of the league’s most feared teams.

The team now looks ahead to today's matchup vs the LA Sparks to keep their road momentum strong before a 3 game home stretch.

More Las Vegas Aces News