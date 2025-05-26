Becky Hammon Sends Message to Aces After Loss
The Las Vegas Aces fell to 2-2 on the season after a blowout 102-82 loss to the Seattle Storm on Sunday.
Seattle's 102-point total marked the most by a team this season, and its 32 assists ranked third-best in a game in franchise history, per the WNBA.
"Undisciplined, the effort wasn't there. the discipline wasn't there. Until the system is ran correctly, it's hard to say plan A doesn't work," coach Becky Hammon said of her team postgame.
Read more: Aces Search For Scoring Help Following Kelsey Plum's Departure
It marked the Aces' second loss of 2025 — both of which came by double digits. A 92-78 defeat to the New York Liberty on May 17, in which a 31-point barrage from A'ja Wilson accounted for nearly half of the Aces' total points, preceded Sunday's performance.
After another impressive start to a season, Wilson managed just 15 points — still a team-high — in 28 minutes on Sunday.
"This is what I do. this is what we all do," Wilson said postgame. "I try and make sure i perform my best...I am so grateful..it's all a part of the game. I'm not going to hang my head too low...it's all a part of the game."
Las Vegas outscored Seattle in both the third and fourth quarters, respectively. But a 22-point halftime deficit proved too much to overcome.
Nneka Ogwumike led the Storm with a game-high 23 points and eight rebounds in 29 minutes.
"I think when it comes to Vegas, there's a different level of respect given their recent winning...we had to come ready and we had to approach that," Ogwumike said. "I just knew that today is a day we had to win to continue to build where we want to go."
Las Vegas' next test comes at home on May 30, when it closes out the first month of the WNBA season against two-time WNBA champion Kelsey Plum and the Los Angeles Sparks.
It comes after losing Plum to Los Angeles via a blockbuster three-team trade in late January.
Aces Search For Scoring Help Following Kelsey Plum's Departure
Game Preview: Aces Host Mystics in Home Opener
For more news and notes on the Las Vegas Aces, visit Las Vegas Aces on SI.