Chelsea Gray Reveals Reason For Aces' Recent Success In Post Game Presser

Post Game Press Conference

“I think we always had a trust factor. It is like putting the energy and the concentration and consistency behind it, and that’s what you’re seeing. And so we have gotten used to each others habits. What they like to do on the pick and roll offensively and defensively, so we know how to kind of play with that and each other. It’s a different group and a different look, and that’s what I really like; we bought in and stayed consistent in that way.” Chelsea Gray

The Aces this year, following last season where they went 27-13 overall and finished second in the western conference, have a fairly new look as a team as Gray mentioned. With these new additions, it has taken the team a while to reach their potential.

A 109-71 loss at home against the current team with the best record in the WNBA, the Minnesota Lynx (27-5), looked to serve as a wake up call, and helped speed this gelling process for the new-face Aces. The loss came in the game right before Las Vegas strung five wins together to help them improve to their current record of 19-14.

Since that blowout loss, the chemistry on the court for the Aces has seen a noticeable uptick. During this win streak they have also been getting steady elite play from two of the team's vets, 2024 MVP A’ja Wilson, and guard Jackie Young.

A’ja Wilson and Jackie Young’s stats over win streak

Young and Wilson have been at the helm of the Aces' success over their longest win streak. Wilson has been averaging 23.8 PPG, 13.8 RPG, and 3.4 APG over the last five games. Wilson’s best performance over that stretch was against the Connecticut Sun, where she recorded 32 points, 20 rebounds, and five assists.

A’JA WILSON TONIGHT 🔥



• 32 POINTS

• 20 REBOUNDS

• 5 ASSISTS

• 2 STEALS

• 13/25 FGpic.twitter.com/MCRUfVIwiE — Women’s Hoops Network (@WomensHoops_USA) August 11, 2025

Young, over the last five games, has averaged 19.2 PPG, 5.6 APG, and has had a field goal percentage of 50.58. Her best performance was against the Seattle Storm, where she recorded 26 points, five rebounds, and five assists.

JACKIE YOUNG WITH THE 4-POINT PLAY ‼️ pic.twitter.com/Zj6lKJiv7W — espnW (@espnW) August 14, 2025

With these vets playing at this level, and the new players on the team starting to thrive in their new roles, the Aces any given night can secure a win against anyone in the WNBA. They will be tested in their next two games, where they take on the Phoenix Mercury (19-12) and the Atlanta Dream (21-11).