Former Aces' Guard Deja Kelly Holds Back Tears After Being Waived
The Las Vegas Aces waived guard Deja Kelly on May 12, an announcement that went viral and came as a surprise to many — generating over one million views on social media.
The news came nearly a month after the Aces announced the signing of the 5-foot-8 guard to a training camp contract on April 18.
Kelly, a fan favorite, combined for 24 points on efficient 75 percent shooting through the Aces' two 2025 preseason games — capped by a memorable game-winner over the Phoenix Mercury.
Kelly's preseason success was preceded by a stellar lone graduate season with Oregon, in which Kelly averaged 12.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists — leading the Ducks to the 2025 NCAA Tournament's second-round in the process.
The Duncanville, Texas, native spent her first four collegiate seasons at North Carolina. She left Chapel Hill ranked No. 8 in the program’s all-time scoring list (1,858 points) and helped the Tar Heels to four straight NCAA Tournament appearances.
During her five-year college career, Kelly started 152 of 153 total games played.
Kelly spoke with Ros Gold-Onwude on the Good Follow Show following her release from the Aces. The 5-foot-8 guard was honest and emotional in reflecting on her time with the organization — holding back tears as she shared feelings of gratitude.
"I’m not here to prove anyone wrong, I’m here to prove myself right," Kelly said. "I think, first, for me, it just felt like a sense of gratitude ... just being able to be on that court in that moment.
"That was one of the best moments of my basketball career, really. And again, for that to be how my W career starts was a such a blessing ... It was just a sense of happiness ... with that team," she added. "It was an opportunity that I'll forever be grateful to [Las Vegas] for."
