Game Preview: Aces Host Mystics in Home Opener
After a timely 87-62 road win over the Connecticut Sun on May 20, the Aces make their long-awaited return to Michelob ULTRA Arena. A 7:00 p.m. PDT start tonight against the Washington Mystics (2-1) marks a prime opportunity for Las Vegas (1-1) to climb above .500 for the first time in 2025.
Tuesday's convincing victory was preceded by a rocky 92-78 loss to the New York Liberty on May 17 — in which a 31-point barrage from A'ja Wilson accounted for nearly half of the Aces' total points.
“Not a good outing for us,” Wilson said postgame, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “That only means we have a lot more work that we need to do, which is something I can go back to the drawing board and figure it out. … It’s just the beginning.”
Wilson followed suit with another game-high performance just days later against the Sun. The 6-foot-4 center poured in 22 points and 10 rebounds in just under 30 minutes of work.
This time, however, Wilson's supporting cast stepped up.
Jewell Loyd scored an efficient 20 points and five rebounds, while Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray notched 16 and 12 points, respectively — all three of which joined Wilson as the four Aces to reach double figures.
Las Vegas sported the WNBA's third-best attendance rate in 2024 — averaging just north of 11,000 fans per game, trailing just the Indiana Fever and New York Liberty.
Furthermore, the Aces were just one of six teams last season to maintain an over-.500 home record last season.
Friday night provides an early test for Las Vegas — a team that's still forming its 2025 identity after losing two-time WNBA champion Kelsey Plum to Los Angeles via a blockbuster three-team trade in late January.
