Las Vegas Aces On SI

Game Preview: Indiana Fever At Las Vegas Aces

The Las Vegas Aces look to end a three-game skid against the Indiana Fever and Caitlin Clark.
Scott Salomon|
Jun 19, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center.
Jun 19, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Las Vegas Aces (5-7) will continue their four-game stretch of home games against the Indiana Fever (6-6) Sunday afternoon at the T-Mobile Arena. The game will begin at 3 pm ET and will air nationally on ESPN.

The home-standing Aces are trying desperately to get back in the win column as they lost their three games and five out of the last six. This is their first game of 2025 against the Fever and Caitlin Clark.

Chelsea Gray of the Aces dished out seven assists against the Seattle Storm Friday night and upped her average to 5.5 assists.

Jewell Loyd is averaging 16.3 points over the last four contests. She rebounded nicely from her first eight games where she failed to score in double digits. She is also averaging 43.7 percent from behind the arc.

Jackie Young scored a team high 22 points Friday night in the 90-83 loss to the Storm. Young shot 61.5 percent from the field. She has scored more than 14 points in all but two games this season.

The Fever are led by the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year, Caitlin Clark. Clark leads the Fever in scoring with 19.9 points. She also leads the WNBA with 3.1 3-point field goals made per contest.

The Aces defense will need to pressure Clark and get her to turn the ball over. She is committing a league high 5.3 turnovers per game.

The Chairwoman of the Boards is Aliyah Bostron who averages 8.1 rebounds per game. She is also no slouch from the floor as she averages double digit points in nine of 12 games thus far this season. Over the last two contests she is averaging a bloated 21.5 points.

The Fever are averaging 83.4 points and are ranked in the top five in the WNBA in scoring.

Las Vegas has won the past 15 games against Indiana dating back to the 2020 season. The Aces are 38-19 all-time against the Fever and 19-10 at home.

The teams will beet again on July 3 and July 24. Both games will be played in Indiana.

Published | Modified
Scott Salomon
SCOTT SALOMON

Scott Salomon joined On SI in April 2024 covering breaking news and analysis for Miami Dolphins On SI. Scott also does the same for the New York Giants On SI, Miami Hurricanes On SI and San Antonio Spurs On SI. Scott is based in South Florida and has been covering local and national sports for over 35 years. Scott has been credentialed for the Super Bowl, the NFL Combine, various Orange Bowls and other college football championship bowl games. Scott was also credentialed for the NBA All-Star game and covered the Miami Heat during their first six seasons for USA TODAY. Scott is a graduate of the University of Miami School of Communication and the St. Thomas University School of Law.

Home/News