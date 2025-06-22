Game Preview: Indiana Fever At Las Vegas Aces

The Las Vegas Aces (5-7) will continue their four-game stretch of home games against the Indiana Fever (6-6) Sunday afternoon at the T-Mobile Arena. The game will begin at 3 pm ET and will air nationally on ESPN.

The home-standing Aces are trying desperately to get back in the win column as they lost their three games and five out of the last six. This is their first game of 2025 against the Fever and Caitlin Clark.

Chelsea Gray of the Aces dished out seven assists against the Seattle Storm Friday night and upped her average to 5.5 assists.

Jewell Loyd is averaging 16.3 points over the last four contests. She rebounded nicely from her first eight games where she failed to score in double digits. She is also averaging 43.7 percent from behind the arc.

Jackie Young scored a team high 22 points Friday night in the 90-83 loss to the Storm. Young shot 61.5 percent from the field. She has scored more than 14 points in all but two games this season.

The Fever are led by the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year, Caitlin Clark. Clark leads the Fever in scoring with 19.9 points. She also leads the WNBA with 3.1 3-point field goals made per contest.

The Aces defense will need to pressure Clark and get her to turn the ball over. She is committing a league high 5.3 turnovers per game.

The Chairwoman of the Boards is Aliyah Bostron who averages 8.1 rebounds per game. She is also no slouch from the floor as she averages double digit points in nine of 12 games thus far this season. Over the last two contests she is averaging a bloated 21.5 points.

The Fever are averaging 83.4 points and are ranked in the top five in the WNBA in scoring.

Las Vegas has won the past 15 games against Indiana dating back to the 2020 season. The Aces are 38-19 all-time against the Fever and 19-10 at home.

The teams will beet again on July 3 and July 24. Both games will be played in Indiana.