How to Watch the Aces vs. Lynx Game This Saturday

Get ready for a heavyweight showdown in the desert.
Jacobo Garrido|
Jul 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) celebrates in the second half against the LA Sparks at Crypto.com Arena.
Jul 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) celebrates in the second half against the LA Sparks at Crypto.com Arena. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Las Vegas- The Aces and the Lynxes are set to collide in a must-watch WNBA matchup this Saturday, August 2, and fans won’t want to miss it. Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT) at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, with national coverage airing live on ABC and streaming on ESPN+.

This high-stakes game features two of the league’s most dominant scorers A’ja Wilson of the Aces and Napheesa Collier of the Lynx in a battle that could shake up the playoff picture. Wilson enters the contest averaging 22.1 points per game, while Collier leads the league with 23.8. It’s a clash of firepower and momentum, with the Lynx boasting the WNBA’s best record at 23-5 and the Aces fighting to gain ground at 14-13.

Fans can catch every minute of the action by tuning in on ABC or streaming through ESPN+. With star power, playoff implications, and no shortage of highlight potential, Saturday’s game is shaping up to be one of the season’s most thrilling showdowns.

