How to Watch the Las Vegas Aces vs. Atlanta Dream Tonight

The Las Vegas Aces host the Atlanta Dream tonight in a high-stakes WNBA showdown at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Paradise, Nevada. Tip-off is set for 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT on Monday, July 22.

You can catch the action live on ESPN, or stream it through FuboTV with a 7-day free trial. NBA League Pass subscribers can also watch through the app or on Amazon Prime Video. For fans outside the broadcast region, using a VPN can unlock access to live streams.

The Aces are coming off a close win against Dallas, while the Dream rolled over Chicago with a dominant 86-49 performance. Statistically, Atlanta holds the edge in scoring, rebounding, and shooting efficiency, but Las Vegas has history and home court on its side.

Expect fireworks as A’ja Wilson leads the Aces and Allisha Gray powers the Dream in a matchup you won’t want to miss.

