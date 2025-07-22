Las Vegas Aces On SI

How to Watch the Las Vegas Aces vs. Atlanta Dream Tonight


Tip-Off, TV Channel, and Live Stream Info

Jacobo Garrido|
Jul 16, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) shoots a free throw against the Dallas Wings during the first half at College Park Center. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

The Las Vegas Aces host the Atlanta Dream tonight in a high-stakes WNBA showdown at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Paradise, Nevada. Tip-off is set for 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT on Monday, July 22.

You can catch the action live on ESPN, or stream it through FuboTV with a 7-day free trial. NBA League Pass subscribers can also watch through the app or on Amazon Prime Video. For fans outside the broadcast region, using a VPN can unlock access to live streams.

The Aces are coming off a close win against Dallas, while the Dream rolled over Chicago with a dominant 86-49 performance. Statistically, Atlanta holds the edge in scoring, rebounding, and shooting efficiency, but Las Vegas has history and home court on its side.

Expect fireworks as A’ja Wilson leads the Aces and Allisha Gray powers the Dream in a matchup you won’t want to miss.

Jacobo Garrido is a graduate of California State University, Long Beach, where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a focus on multimedia and broadcast reporting. During his time at CSULB, he worked as a field reporter for Dig en Español magazine, covering topics impacting the Latino community in Long Beach and surrounding areas. He also reported and produced campus news content, gaining hands-on experience in writing, editing, and on-camera storytelling. After graduating, Jacobo served as the national news correspondent for L28 News for over three years, where he wrote, shot, and edited weekly news segments covering major stories across the country. His experience spans live sports coverage, community profiles, and digital-first storytelling, with a passion for sharing stories that reflect and connect with diverse audiences.

